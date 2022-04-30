ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Manny Machado: Swipes bag in win

Machado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win against the Pirates. Machado made...

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
San Diego's Austin Nola resting on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nola will take a break after San Diego picked Jorge Alfaro as their starting catcher for Sean Manaea. Per Baseball Savant on 52 batted balls this season, Nola has accounted for a 3.8% barrel...
William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Phillies Vs. Mets: Phils Waste 4 Homers, 2 From Kyle Schwarber

NEW YORK -- Six games into their season rivalry, the New York Mets are pretty much owning the Phillies and that's not exactly comforting with what lies ahead this week. The Mets beat the Phillies for a fourth time in the new season, 10-6, at Citi Field on Sunday night. The Phils ended up losing two of three in the series. They also lost two of three to the Mets three weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park.
Manny Machado
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Kazuhisa Makita lands in CPBL

It has been years since Kazuhisa Makita attempted to come stateside. He had signed a two year deal with the San Diego Padres, only to make just 27 appearances in the majors before heading back to Japan for the 2020 season. However, he was unable to attract any takers during free agency this offseason.
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
Phillies' Zach Eflin: Falls to 1-2

Eflin (1-2) took the loss to the Mets on Sunday night. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Eflin threw six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies his last time out, but he was unable to build on that success Sunday. The right-hander still has respectable numbers overall even after this blemish, and he's allowed just one home run through 24 innings this season. However, unless he can find a way to miss more bats, Eflin will remain volatile. He will have to hope for better BABIP fortune against this same Mets team next weekend.
Hayes rallies Pirates to 7-6 win over Padres in 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Saturday night. Hayes hit a leadoff single into center...
Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
San Diego Padres
David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: On bench Monday

Diaz isn't starting Monday's game against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started in six straight games to close out April, and he went 6-for-17 with a homer, three runs, two RBI and seven walks during that time. However, he'll now be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup while Taylor Walls starts at the hot corner and bats eighth.
