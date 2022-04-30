ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Dylan Bundy: Rocked by Rays

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bundy (3-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Twins...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Garlick smashes 2 homers, Twins lineup erupts to even series with Rays

Kyle Garlick hit two home runs and Max Kepler delivered three RBI to help the Minnesota Twins pick up a 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Garlick provided offense early for the Twins, hitting a home run in the first inning off Tampa starter Shane McClanahan. Although McClanahan went on to strike out 12 batters on the afternoon, Chris Archer was just as good, limiting the Rays to one run and two hits and three walks over four innings of work.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
KELOLAND

Polanco drives in 4, Twins beat Rays 9-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays and Twins play, winner claims 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (12-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-9, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (0-0, 3.48 ERA, .97 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Reuters

Error allows Orioles to score winning run over Red Sox

Jorge Mateo scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by reliever Hirokazu Sawamura in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the visiting Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. The Orioles sent Mateo to pinch run for Ramon Urias as the automatic runner at second, and with...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.9 The Ticket

Orioles use Lyles’ Arm, 6-Run 6th to Beat Red Sox 9-5

Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5 Sunday. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox went 3-7 on a swing through Tampa Bay, Toronto and Baltimore to drop within a half-game of the last-place Orioles in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rays#Twins#Era
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Playing time on rise

Ramirez will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Monday's game in Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll pick up his second start in a row after going 1-for-4 while manning first base in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Twins. Ramirez is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries for increased at-bats after the Rays placed Ji-Man Choi (elbow) on the 10-day injured list and demoted Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league report: Coby Mayo steals Adley Rutschman’s spotlight; Robert Neustrom heats up

It was a loss, but in many ways, Friday marked one of the most significant days of the Orioles’ rebuild. Right-hander Kyle Bradish became the system’s first top 10 prospect acquired by executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias to reach the majors, a signal of the proximity of the products of the organization’s teardown. The centerpiece of this effort, catcher Adley Rutschman, was ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Slugs leadoff homer

Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the A's. Diaz was moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time in over two weeks Monday, and the decision immediately paid off as he slugged a 407-foot homer to begin the contest. He later singled to register his third multi-hit performance over his past four games. Diaz has been one of Tampa Bay's top hitters this season, slashing .306/.442/.435 with two homers, five RBI and 10 runs over 77 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Rays leave Brett Phillips off Monday lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Brett Phillips in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Phillips will take the night off while Kevin Kiermaier starts against the Athletics in centerfield and bats sixth. Our models project Phillips for 226 more plate appearances this season, with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Angels to begin 3-game series

LINE: Angels -125, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a three-game series. Boston has a 3-4 record at home and a 9-14 record overall. The Red Sox are 3-6 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: One hit in Rays debut

Paredes went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday against the Twins. Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday after Ji-Man Choi (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Paredes was immediately inserted into the lineup, starting at third base and hitting seventh. He could see regular playing time with Choi sidelined, as Yandy Diaz is capable of serving as the first baseman in a shift that would open playing time at the hot corner.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

