ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Finishes season with helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hronek registered an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils. Hronek snapped a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Cam Johnson has playoff career-high in game one win

The second round of the NBA playoffs are underway and there are multiple former UNC basketball players playing key roles for their teams. One of those players is former Tar Heels forward Cam Johnson. Johnson plays a key role for the Phoenix Suns off of the bench and continued his good play in game one against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Johnson scored a postseason career-high 17 points in 24 mintues. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. The Suns took game one, 121-114. A postseason career high for Cam Johnson. He's at 17 points. 📈 pic.twitter.com/rlHqBn3dQ2 — Phoenix Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Back in action Tuesday

Landeskog (knee) is "good to go" and will be in Tuesday's lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports. Landeskog underwent knee surgery in March and missed the last 23 games of the regular season. He still managed to rack up 30 goals and 59 points through 51 contests. The 29-year-old should jump back into his top-line role next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Kyle Garlick: Picks up injury Sunday

Garlick was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick, who was coming off a two-home run performance in Saturday's 9-1 win, followed up that big effort with a base hit, a walk and a run across his two plate appearances. The injury in question cropped up after his second trip to the plate, as Trevor Larnach checked in from the bench to pinch run for Garlick after he drew the walk. Expect the Twins to provide an update on Garlick's condition after the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy