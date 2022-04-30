ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects follow man into his Chicago home and shoot him: CPD

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot after three men followed him into his Auburn Gresham home early Saturday....

Wendy Ogaldez
3d ago

That’s what happens when you have our Mayor, Fox and Dart working in our city! They don’t do anything or care about reality in our streets.

docrocmd
3d ago

The one thing the City of Chicago has allowed to some degree is the ability to protect oneself in these circumstances. I would appreciate to hear news that the unannounced intruders were met with a " lawful response to their actions" by the homeowner that leaves the 3 incapacitated at least. Also, that it occurs more often until criminal intent against innocent civilians gets stamped out entirely without the need of law enforcement. They need a break.

Tammie Dixon
3d ago

I guess the city belongs to the criminals

