Naperville Native Achieves Professional Soccer Dream

At last night’s Naperville School District 203 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dan Bridges addressed an increase of COVID-19 cases at Maplebrook Elementary. He said since April 8, over 90 cases of COVID were confirmed at the school. In response, the district and school has encouraged continued mask wearing, maximized air circulation with ventilation systems kept on 24 hours a day, opened windows when possible, and increased social distancing in classrooms, common areas, and during lunchtime. At this time, Maplebrook is the only school in the district with high enough active cases to warrant extra precautions. According to Bridges, the DuPage County Health Department said as long as the district is able to safely staff its buildings, students should continue in person learning.
