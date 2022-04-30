ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hermes opening store on South Congress

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new store will be located at...

Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store planned for eastern Pflugerville delayed at least another year

The Food Box convenience store at 16212 Impact Way, Pflugerville, will likely not open for another 12-14 months, according to owner Parvez Badarpura. The main sources of the delay stem from supply chain issues and permitting hurdles through the city of Pflugerville, Badarpura said. He added the construction underway is mostly utility work. The Food Box location has been planned since December 2020, when commercial real estate firm Rockspring helped broker sale of the land. Food Box has served Central Texas communities for the last 20 years and sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
This Texas City is One of The Fastest Sinking Cities in the World

A report from the World Economic Forum says one of the largest cities in Texas is also one of the fastest sinking cities in the world. Rising sea levels are a real problem for many coastal cities around the world. I've always heard that Miami would be one of the first to go if the east coast was to see a rapid rise in seal levels, but it turns out Houston, Texas may be sinking faster.
HOUSTON, TX
The Austin couple giving away billions

Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
AUSTIN, TX
This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX

