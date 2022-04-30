Hermes opening store on South Congress

The Food Box convenience store at 16212 Impact Way, Pflugerville, will likely not open for another 12-14 months, according to owner Parvez Badarpura. The main sources of the delay stem from supply chain issues and permitting hurdles through the city of Pflugerville, Badarpura said. He added the construction underway is mostly utility work. The Food Box location has been planned since December 2020, when commercial real estate firm Rockspring helped broker sale of the land. Food Box has served Central Texas communities for the last 20 years and sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. www.foodboxtx.com.
