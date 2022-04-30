Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick for The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

Modesto High entered the Windemuth Spring Break Tournament needing a win. Their last win was on March 15 and they were hosting a scorching hot Ripon Christian team on the tournament’s first day. Led by Heston Blom, the Panthers were able to squeeze out a 5-4 win.

The junior had one double, two RBIs, one walk and scored one run in the win at the tournament, which the fans noticed, voting him The Bee’s Player of the Week.

Blom finished in first place after gaining 46% of the votes in the weekly poll. He finished ahead of track and field athletes Joey Stout of Pitman (39%) and Oakdale’s Dax Daley who finished in second and third place, respectively.