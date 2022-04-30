ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick for The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Modesto High entered the Windemuth Spring Break Tournament needing a win. Their last win was on March 15 and they were hosting a scorching hot Ripon Christian team on the tournament’s first day. Led by Heston Blom, the Panthers were able to squeeze out a 5-4 win.

The junior had one double, two RBIs, one walk and scored one run in the win at the tournament, which the fans noticed, voting him The Bee’s Player of the Week.

Blom finished in first place after gaining 46% of the votes in the weekly poll. He finished ahead of track and field athletes Joey Stout of Pitman (39%) and Oakdale’s Dax Daley who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanislaus County, CA
Education
City
Oakdale, CA
City
Ripon, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Modesto, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Modesto, CA
Sports
Stanislaus County, CA
Sports
Ripon, CA
Education
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Sports
Ripon, CA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Panthers#Highschoolsports#Ripon Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

363
Followers
72
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy