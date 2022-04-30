ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Scammers are continuing to take advantage of generous people looking to donate to Ukrainians in need. Click here to see what methods they are using now. LTC recently received a major donation for an upcoming expansion project. Click here for the details. Two instrumentalists at Manitowoc Lincoln High School...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Walworth and SE Rock Co. in Wisconsin

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sharon, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
purewow.com

The Best Camping in Wisconsin—18 Spots to Sleep Under the Stars (or Under a Roof)

Camping options in Wisconsin are plentiful. There are literally 6,000 unique campsites in the Wisconsin State Park System, plus private camping zones, rentals (like VRBO) and more. Seasoned outdoorsy types looking to unplug and die-hard RV fans alike can find a spot. The key is planning ahead so you know what you’re signing up for—and you do have to sign up because campsite reservations are almost always required. The busy season for camping in Wisconsin is Memorial Day through Labor Day. Some parks are open year-round, so if you want to ensure you don’t run into many other people, try snagging a campsite in April or October or pick a more secluded area. No matter where you go, be sure to pack swimsuits and sturdy hiking boots.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy