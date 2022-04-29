ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Ice Cream Shop In Louisiana

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing beats a warm sunny day like a cold scoop of ice cream. With so many amazing ice cream parlors in any given state, it's hard to know where to start looking for...

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Louisiana

(Stacker) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact. Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Chocolate Chips#Food Drink#Creole Creamery
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KPEL 96.5

These Tourists Will Make You Fall in Love With South Louisiana All Over Again

If you could take a road trip anywhere, where would you choose to go? Why would you choose that destination?. Every state is unique in their own ways. Texas is home to the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin. Florida not only has an abundance of beautiful beaches, but it's home to some of the best theme parks in the U.S. Tennessee has beautiful mountains, gorgeous scenery, and we can't forget Nashville.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Lottery Prizes of $90,000 and $10,000 Expiring Soon

I would have to believe that you could earn the position as "Poster Boy for Bad Luck" if you managed to win a huge lottery prize but were then unfortunate enough to miss out on the money because you forgot or weren't aware that you needed to go claim it. Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens more frequently than you'd think it would. In fact, there are $100,000 in lottery winnings that could "expire" in less than 40 days if action isn't taken.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy