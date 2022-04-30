Man shot in leg in Manhattan, police say

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg in Manhattan Tuesday night, according to police.

The 27-year-old victim was leaving a restaurant in the vicinity of Nagle and Hillside avenues when two men pulled out their guns and fired multiple shots, authorities said. The victim was hit in his left leg during the shooting, which happened at around 11:30 p.m. The suspects left the scene, while the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police asked the public for help in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.