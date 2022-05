FlexIt, a virtual fitness training platform, has announced its partnership with former NFL player and "Bachelorette" winner Dale Moss as its head of community. Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt, and Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the team-up. "I've been on the road, definitely, over half of the year, and for me, one of the most important things is accountability," said Moss. "Also knowing that wherever I'm at, I can at least stay on a routine or at least have access to good knowledge. So Flexit's helped me tremendously in one of the busiest years of my life."

NFL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO