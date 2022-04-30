Special Weather Statement issued for Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Comanche; Concho; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Haskell; Hood; Jack; Kimble; Lampasas; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Somervell; Stephens; Throckmorton; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON HASKELL HOOD JACK KIMBLE LAMPASAS MASON MCCULLOCH MENARD MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS THROCKMORTON YOUNG
Effective: 2022-05-03 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 41.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 41.5 feet on 04/25/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
Effective: 2022-05-03 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.0 feet this evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-03 07:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility could fall below one half mile at times in areas of heavy snowfall.
Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-03 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 07:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. For the South Fork Sabine River...including Quinlan...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, minor out of bank flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.
Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 18.5 Tue 9 AM 15.1 8.8 7.5 19.0 1 PM 5/03
Effective: 2022-05-03 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 22:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Valley City 22.0 23.7 Tue 9am 24.8 16.5 11.2
Effective: 2022-05-03 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 15.0 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 am CDT 14.0 14.2 14.4
Effective: 2022-05-03 05:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...Trinity County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Southern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
Effective: 2022-05-03 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Tue 9 AM 28.6 28.6 28.5 28.6 1 PM 5/03
Effective: 2022-05-03 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.6 Tue 8 am CDT 14.4 14.5 14.8
