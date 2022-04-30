ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Vehicles: Are EVs Really Environmentally Friendly?

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Are Electric Vehicles and PHEVs really that environmentally friendly? There are issues with EVs and PHEVs that make them less environmentally friendly than you might...

its not
3d ago

Due to the environmental damage that will be done by mining the elements to build batteries and then the oil it takes to creat the plastics going into these vehicles etc. etc.

WillGriff007
2d ago

Mining the elements to produce the batteries, many pounds of plastic per battery, batteries not being disposed of properly. Extra draw on the electrical grid etc. Batteries do not produce energy, they store it. You are not helping the environment one bit by owning an EV.

Libtards are stupid
2d ago

No! There is NOTHING environmentally friendly about them. Anyone that thinks so, do some research on lithium mining. It's more invasive to the planet than oil.

