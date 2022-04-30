ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why car shopping is so bizarre in the United States

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe way we buy cars in America is just weird. Just think about it for a moment. When you want to buy a refrigerator, you don't go to a Whirlpool store, then a Maytag store and a Bosch store. You go to an appliance store. And even if there is a...

Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As April Rolls On

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers recalled for rollaway risk

Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers are being recalled due to a mechanical problem that can cause the SUV to roll away while it's parked, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The document said a bolt in the rear axle mounting could fracture and cause...
CARS
Road & Track

The Petersen Japanese Car Cruise-In Was Incredible

You know it will be a great car show when the parking lot that serves the main event is an event itself. And so it was, April 24, when the Petersen Automotive Museum hosted its annual Japanese Car Cruise-In, the whole event framed by gemlike Los Angeles weather. I parked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: Dodge’s Dead Import Trucks (Part II)

Dodge’s import truck story began in 1979, when the Mitsubishi Forte (or L200) arrived on North American shores, rebadged as the Dodge D-50 and Plymouth Arrow. A captive import like the Colt, the durable Dodge D-50 (later Ram 50) proved itself a solid entrant into the compact pickup truck market. What proved unpopular was the Plymouth Arrow, which did not make it past its initial 1979-1982 outing. The Ram 50 was refreshed in 1982 but was certainly due for replacement in 1987 when the second generation arrived.
CARS
Bertha Benz
Douglas Brinkley
Henry Ford
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
#Used Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Car Dealership#State Senate#Maytag#Bosch#Ford#American
Distractify

Tesla Owner Who Rented Out Car Discovers Customer Was Swapping Parts in Viral TikTok

If you own a piece of real estate or a vehicle, there are a number of applications that'll allow you to make money off of these possessions. If you don't mind putting some mileage on one of your whips, then you could drive folks around on Uber. If the idea of strangers staying at your property in exchange for money is fine by you, then you can rent it out on Vrbo or Airbnb.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Auctioning Historic Custom Chevy Corvette

KISS co-founder Paul Stanley doesn’t think he’s worthy of this special sparkling red Corvette. That’s why he’s auctioning off the sports car with VIN number 001. Chevy built this Corvette especially for Stanley, who has had a long love affair with this most All American of sports cars. He began working for the design team in 2013 when the president of the company asked him for ideas on the 2015 Stingray. Stanley suggested the perfect shade of red for the 2015 model.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This lot of cars is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
CARS
Daily Mail

The superyacht that FLIES: Luxury vessel with no engine that is transported around the world by 656ft AIRSHIP is unveiled in new concept design

A new superyacht design imagines a vessel that could take the waters, land and skies by turning into an airship. The concept of the AirYacht, thought up as an eco-friendly alternative to a conventional superluxe cruiser, would contain no engine and instead be positioned in harbour by tugboats once dropped off.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Motorious

1979 Camaro Dug Out Of Barn Hoard

Thie Camaro was buried in clutter. The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro is largely considered the most outstanding design to ever grace the pony car we all know and love. Rather than focusing on being big and hefty, these cars were low to the ground and sleek, which was the perfect transition for the pony car movement. These cars have been around for decades meaning that collectors have had plenty of opportunities to get their hands all over them. Still, one such example of the second generation has remained relatively untouched. Later years of the second generation of Camaro and Firebird have garnered far less popularity than the early models. Whether because of the low horsepower numbers, odd styling, or unique target audience, these cars are an often overlooked gem in car culture.
CARS
Inyerself

Bringing Additional Excitement to Land and Water (For a Short Time)!

I have written about several watercraft in a few previous articles, including the Watercar, claiming to be the fastest amphibious vehicle in the world. In my research for other similar vehicles, I came across the pictured craft with a somewhat “muddied” history. First, who knew there were multiple options when seeking out amphibious vehicles to experience thrill rides on both water and land? I introduce you to the Quadski by Gibbs Sports, although finding a new one today might be difficult.
MICHIGAN STATE

