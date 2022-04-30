Why car shopping is so bizarre in the United States

Thie Camaro was buried in clutter. The second-generation Chevrolet Camaro is largely considered the most outstanding design to ever grace the pony car we all know and love. Rather than focusing on being big and hefty, these cars were low to the ground and sleek, which was the perfect transition for the pony car movement. These cars have been around for decades meaning that collectors have had plenty of opportunities to get their hands all over them. Still, one such example of the second generation has remained relatively untouched. Later years of the second generation of Camaro and Firebird have garnered far less popularity than the early models. Whether because of the low horsepower numbers, odd styling, or unique target audience, these cars are an often overlooked gem in car culture.
Comments / 0