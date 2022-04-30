ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after falling from fifth floor of Tampa motel

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Tampa Police said officers were at a local motel where a woman had died after falling from the fifth floor Saturday morning.

According to TPD, police were at the Ramada Inn on the 1200 block of N Westshore Blvd. to investigate after the woman fell. Police said the woman had no ties to Tampa other than just visiting.

TPD did not release any further information but said detectives were on the scene and continued to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest updates as they become available.

