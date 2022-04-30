ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitley County, KY

Police: “Situation under control” following escape attempt at Southern Kentucky jail

By Brandon Robinson, Jennifer Perkins
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple police departments were called to the Whitley County Detention Center Friday night following what is being called an attempted escape. In a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, officials said around midnight, their office along with other law...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Missing wolf hybrids prompt warning from police in Kentucky

MORGANFIELD, Ky. — Police and animal control officers in Morganfield, Kentucky, are warning people about three wolf hybrids that are on the loose. The Morganfield Police Department shared photos of the animals Wednesday, saying that the wolf hybrids are privately owned and escaped from their shelter and fencing. The...
MORGANFIELD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested on theft warrants

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in Johnson County on warrants in connection to an investigation of theft allegations. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies launched an investigation into Joshua Wallen and Busted Knuckle Garage following “numerous complaints.” Deputies say the investigation led to two indictment warrants as well […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
Whitley County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Whitley County, KY
Williamsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Domestic Violence#Wymt
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy