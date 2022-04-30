ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

Expect Delays: Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled On I-684 In Both Directions

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Motorists are being advised of a new round of roadwork scheduled on I-684.

Two lanes are expected to close both northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (Route 172) in the Town of Bedford and Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in the Town of North Salem, on Sunday, May 1, between 6:30 a.m. and noon to facilitate roadway maintenance, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT said, noting that "Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license."

