VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — A small tornado touched down in Florida, causing some damage Friday.

The tornado was classified as an EF0 and caused roof and tree damage, although a full damage report has not been released.

The twister touched down in south Fort Myers with a rotating debris cloud near the surface.

The pop-up tornado serves as a reminder that strong storms can still appear even if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is not issued.

