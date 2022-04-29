ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMS “MIDDLE OF SOMEWHERE” FALL TOUR WITH PRE-PANDEMIC TICKET PRICING

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 29, 2022—Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will kick off his newly confirmed “Middle of Somewhere Tour” this fall. Upcoming stops include Green Bay’s Resch Center (two nights), Albany’s MVP Arena (two nights), Charleston’s North Charleston Coliseum (two nights), Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (two nights),...

