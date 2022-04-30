ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ropesville, TX

New Mexico man, age 63, killed in crash near Ropesville, DPS said

By James Clark
 3 days ago

ROPESVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a crash northeast of Ropesville on Friday took the life of a New Mexico man.

DPS said a pickup truck driven by Calvin Chance Nichols, 31, of Brownfield was going south on US Highway 62/82. The pickup truck left the roadway, DPS said, crossed into the median and then into the northbound lanes.

An SUV driven by Lynette Bendixsen, 62, of Carlsbad veered into the median – trying to avoid a collision, DPS said. Another SUV, driven by Paul Terry Cardelli, 59, of Brownfield, swerved toward the outside lane and shoulder.

The pickup and the first SUV struck. The passenger in the SUV, Scot Douglas Bendixsen, male, 63, of Carlsbad, was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock. DPS said Mr. Bendixsen was later pronounced deceased at UMC.

Lynette suffered minor injuries, DPS said. Nichols was taken to UMC for minor injuries, and Cardelli was not injured, DPS said. The time of the crash was almost 10:30 a.m. Conditions were dry and clear. The posted speed limit was 75, DPS said.

