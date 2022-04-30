ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehighton, PA

On this date: April 30, 1993

Times News
 3 days ago

Ground was broken yesterday for the Lehighton Water Department’s new filtration plant, a $6 million project designed...

www.tnonline.com

Pocono Update

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.
TOBYHANNA, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania LIHEAP program extended

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Friday, April 29 that the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) would be extended. The program will remain open until May 20, 2022, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania DHS. LIHEAP is an emergency and seasonal program designed to assist low-income families pay […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Official addresses lake-draining's impact on wildlife

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The level of the lake at Bernhart Dam in Muhlenberg Township is several feet below where it was on Monday, when crews started the process of releasing water. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection deemed the Reading-owned dam a high hazard, but some people in...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Flea market reopens in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sunday was the first day for an annual flea market in Lackawanna County. The market at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company had homemade items and raffle baskets. All proceeds from the raffle benefit the fire company. There were 28 vendors in all, and dozens...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

History and progress clash over Tannersville Inn

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new building proposal was brought to a township in the Poconos with plans that would demolish a historical inn that’s been located in Tannersville since 1825. The legendary Tannersville Inn has been permanently closed since March 2020, but controversy surrounds a sketch plan that was brought to township […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tobyhanna Twp. approves zoning change to allow resorts in open space

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Tobyhanna Township supervisors on Monday approved a change to the zoning ordinance to allow “boutique” resorts in areas zoned as Open Space, despite pleas from more than 30 speakers that it would compromise the municipality’s environment and appeal. The move will let “country...
TOBYHANNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monday is deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania primary

Monday is the final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. Those who wish to vote in the election and are not previously registered must complete a registration application by Monday. Applications may be completed online through a site maintained by the Pennsylvania Department of State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Fetterman wows enthusiastic crowd in local stop

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In a room packed with supporters and with the primary election just over two weeks away, John Fetterman’s message was simple. “Vote for me in May, and you’ll have my vote in Washington.”. Fetterman, currently the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania running to fill the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pocono Update

Brushfires Rage On In Monroe County

According to the Department Of Environmental Protection(DEP), we have been under this warning intermittently for the past three weeks. How did we get here? According to a DNCR Bureau of Forestry report, residents intentionally set fires leaving an accumulated 16-mile stretch of trees destroyed in its wake. Even though the DNCR is in charge of protecting the forest and its wildlife, it is imperative to do our part to prevent fires.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

