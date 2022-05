TYLER, Texas — When Norma Kennedy opened an old storage unit, she didn't know what to expect. The result turned out to be much more than she expected. Almost a hundred years worth of relics and memories from the Garrison family. A yearbook from 1941, old family photos, and even a World War 2 medal of honor were included within the dusty boxes left behind.

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO