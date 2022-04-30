ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The parent trap: why is it still seen as selfish to opt out of being a mother?

By Vanessa Thorpe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pt5lL_0fP4erO900

Western society has enthusiastically shaken off lots of the old, restrictive taboos that once policed behaviour. In fact, today the very idea of being “normal” has been exposed as a bit of a sham when it comes to sexuality, brain type, or even “life goals”. But there is one area where the pressure to conform is still woven through our expectations and conversations, as well as through the marketing images that surround us all: the ideal of motherhood.

Now the American film-maker Therese Shechter is tackling what she believes is a pervasive bias in favour of women having babies. Her provocative new documentary, My So-Called Selfish Life , has already been admired at festival screenings, with Ms magazine describing it as a “striking and imaginative documentary, which addresses [an] oft-overlooked facet of reproductive justice” . From 6 May, it will be streamed (until 16 May) on Show&Tell, a streaming platform for documentaries. Although Shechter never disparages parenthood, she knows it will ruffle feathers.

“I don’t relish making anyone angry, but that’s what happens when you have an opinion. And this is important to talk about,” she says. “I am not evangelical in the least, and I’m not negative about people who want children.”

Shechter describes herself as “anti-pronatalism”, which means she is opposed to the defining templates imposed on women, but not to the basic notion of raising a family. “It’s important to talk about this thorny question without pitting parent against non-parent,” Shechter adds. “It is just that women should now be treated like adults who know what is going to be good for us. At the moment we don’t have full body autonomy. There’s interference coming from what society values, from religious beliefs and from some bad science. All of it says it’s our job to have babies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1Zie_0fP4erO900
Film-maker Therese Shechter stresses she is not negative about people who want to have children. Photograph: Publicity image

Shechter herself chose not to become a mother and, from this perspective, she interviews several women who feel the same, from the crusading 1970s feminist Marcia Drut-Davis, to Shanthony Exum, who has opted to live with a group of friends, rather than start a family.

As BBC Radio 4 prepares a new reading to celebrate Bridget Jones, the fictional 90s “singleton” who had such entertaining neuroses, the pressure on young women remains strong. Last summer the British writer Emma John’s book Self-Contained came out to acclaim, while the columnist Nell Frizzell , author of 2021’s The Panic Years , launches her debut novel, Square One , this summer. A comedy, it focuses on the looming targets still set for women. Frizzell has also just made a radio documentary, Mother, Nature, Sons , about how her concern about climate change has affected her own view on parenthood. Is it actually selfish to consider having children when the future of the environment is so troubling?

The whole guilt-ridden debate feeds directly into one of Shechter’s main arguments. “There are so many ways women are called ‘selfish’ or ‘narcissistic’, usually for doing what they want to do,” she says. “The attempt to limit our choices is also a good way to control society. Women are often accused of putting themselves first when they don’t want a baby. Yet then they are asked, ‘Who will look after you when you are older?’ as if that isn’t a selfish concept.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFC73_0fP4erO900
Shanthony Exum explains in the film why she has opted to live with friends rather than start a family. Photograph: Publicity image

Some of the unconscious policing is done by what Shechter calls “concern trolling”, whereby women without children are offered sympathy, whether they need it or not. “Of course, there are many women who want children and cannot have them. I can’t speak for them, but I don’t think it helps for society to keep saying that having a child is the single thing that makes people the most happy.”

Her film questions whether it can be coincidence that the idea of a ticking biological clock arrived just when women began to enter the workplace. In the 1970s any rejection of what Shechter calls a phoney biological imperative was regarded as radical and dangerous. Drut-Davis’s belief that motherhood was not going to be for her led to being interviewed for the leading US TV news show 60 Minutes on Mother’s Day in 1974.

She was filmed telling her in-laws that she had decided not to have children, in a broadcast that changed her life. “I never regret what I did because I’ve learned through challenges,” she says this weekend. “I wish I knew more about pronatalism and how editing can affect how I was perceived. My then husband hardly was heard, although he was very animated during the long interview. He was edited out! I was the mean bitch breaking in-laws’ hearts, when he was equally in acceptance of the child-free lifestyle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqaBF_0fP4erO900
Emma John, who has written about being child-free, realised when nursing her mother that she does have a caring side. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Drut-Davis recalls the show ending with the presenter apologising into the camera lens: “Pardon our perverseness in airing this on Mother’s Day.”

In her book, John faces down the same insistent call to duty and the fear of an internal ticking clock. “I thought I’d got through my 20s and 30s without too much worry about being single or motherhood. But then I realised I had always thought of myself as just ‘pre-married’,” she says. “In my 40s there were a lot of internal narratives I suddenly had to deal with. Marriage and having children are the markers of adulthood. If you step off this conveyor belt, does that mean you are infantile? Are you irresponsible because you are not taking care of anyone else?”

But then came an “eye-opening experience” for John in lockdown, as she cared for her parents during her mother’s final illness. “My sister was nine months’ pregnant with her second child and so a lot of it naturally fell to me. This is in many ways a traditional role for an unmarried daughter, but it also showed me a caring side to my nature and I realised I was not so selfish.”

John points out that even today women are regularly celebrated only as wives or as mothers. And Shechter’s film also looks at this pernicious side of the traditional ways that women are validated. Her own mother, who appears in the film, does not approve of Mother’s Day, it is revealed, because it raises one woman above another. “My mother is a self-effacing person and she grew up in Europe, where the tradition was not such a big thing,” says Shechter, who is based in New York, “but she also rightly feels it is a problematic day for lots of people for many reasons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Zge_0fP4erO900
Marcia Drut-Davis shocked Americans in a TV interview on Mother’s Day in 1974. Photograph: PR

The dressing up of motherhood in ribbons and bows, for Shechter, is tantamount to coercion. Fertile women, she argues, are placed on a pedestal by society as a way of duping them into accepting the difficult and limiting world of child-bearing. It is akin, as the pioneering American psychologist Leta Hollingworth set out more than a century ago, to the way that men are prepared for war. “In her brilliant essay Hollingworth showed there was also the same emphasis on service and sacrifice in compelling someone to enlist for something that was likely to lead to the loss of their life, since childbirth was the biggest killer of women at the time.”

What then lies ahead today for a woman who does not stake her security in old age on creating a new family? For Exum, one of Shechter’s powerful screen interviewees, the prospect of growing old among friends is a more reliable one.

“The assumption that a child-parent relationship will be perfect or easy is false,” she says, in explanation of her choice to live a childless domestic life with friends. “Like any relationship, it takes work to truly understand the other person and patience and openness to communicate and truly listen. I know some people who have fabulous relationships with their parents and children, while some have more fraught ones. Nothing is guaranteed, so I feel the assumption is the dangerous part.”

My So Called Selfish Life ( watch.showandtell ), made by Trixie Films, is the third in a trilogy of documentaries by Shechter, each intended to dismantle common beliefs about womanhood. Her first was about power and feminism, and the second, sex and virginity

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Us Tv#Maternity#Feminism#Selfish#American#Ms#Show Tell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

This woman thought her daughter was faking a stomach ache, but the reality was much worse

Cayla had been suffering from these pains for quite some time now. Finally, in 2019, they found out the root of the problems. When young Cayla Jones of Cullompton, England, began complaining of agonizing stomach pain, her mom thought she was tired. She assumed that Cayla just wanted to be carried in her arms instead of walking by herself. However, when they finally visited the doctors, they found out that poor Cayla was suffering from a bladder infection. As per the doctor's diagnosis, the infection was the cause of the child's serious stomach pains.
KIDS
Refinery29

My Father Disowned Me In His Will — So I Decided To Make My Own

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

259K+
Followers
67K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy