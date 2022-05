Approximately $95,000 was raised to support the Saint Xavier school during an auction Saturday night at the Bradley Gym. Shawn Augustine, School Principal, estimated the turnout at a little over 200 people for the event which also included dinner. He cited raffles, people buying a meal and their seat, a silent auction along with a live auction as well as an itemless item that brought in revenue which will be used to help fund school operations.

