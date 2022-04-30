Powerful tornado carves path of destruction through suburb of Wichita, Kan.

April 30 (UPI) -- A powerful tornado struck Andover, Kan., on Friday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, knocking out power for thousands, but reportedly causing only a handful of injuries.

Dramatic footage of the twister was captured by extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer from multiple angles.

In one video shot from the ground, the tornado can be seen rotating and gathering force as it lofted debris into the air in all directions, tearing through the small suburb that's located just about 15 miles east of Wichita. Timmer said the tornado strengthed so rapidly that it went "from 10 [mph] to 300 mph in seconds."

In another video, recorded by Timmer using a drone, the twister can be seen forming as a rope tornado and twisting a path of destruction as it ripped through Andover. Officials said nearly 1,000 buildings in Andover were damaged or destroyed.

As of Saturday morning, Andover Police reported that Highway 54 through the town was still closed.

The tornado that hit Andover was part of a larger system of severe weather that moved through the nation's midsection late Friday.

According to numerous reports in Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri late Friday, multiple homes and businesses sustained damage as severe thunderstorms erupted.

The storms produced hazards ranging from grapefruit-sized hail to damaging winds and tornadoes. The preliminary reports included 14 tornado reports, around 130 wind reports, and over 85 hail reports across six states as of early Saturday morning.

"The storms from the afternoon through the overnight from Kansas and Nebraska to Oklahoma and Missouri, were powered by an area of low pressure which took shape in central Kansas earlier on Friday," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer. A slew of storm reports, including four preliminary tornado reports, were sent to the local National Weather Service office after 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Andover Police Department, roads leading into the city were shut down before midnight CST as emergency crews worked to move debris, assess the damage and restore power lines. By 3 a.m., select streets were being reopened; however, multiple intersections remained closed. On Saturday morning, some of the roads in town were still closed, police said.

One of the buildings that sustained significant damage was the Dr. Jim Farha YMCA center in Andover.

In a press conference around midnight, Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that approximately 966 buildings were in the tornado's path Friday evening, and they are still assessing how many of those buildings faced damage. No fatalities have been announced, however, multiple injuries were reported across the region. According to the Wichita Eagle, at least five injuries were reported, one of which was serious. The newspaper also reported that more than 6,500 customers were without power at one point in the wake of the tornado.

Another press conference was scheduled to be held on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. with new information following the completion of a secondary assessment by the fire department.

The severe weather event falls eerily close to the 31st anniversary of the devastating Great Plains tornado outbreak.

According to the NWS outbreak summary, on April 26, 1991, Andover, Kansas, was impacted by a deadly F5 tornado that tracked 46 miles and swept multiple homes from their foundations. During this historic event in 1991, there were 13 fatalities reported at the Golden Spur Mobile Home Park in Andover, where some of the most substantial damage occurred to homes.

Based on climatology, the Wichita area is not commonly the zone where the strongest storms typically set up this time of year.

"We commonly see these drylines set up farther west in Kansas and Oklahoma during the spring; however, on Friday, the dryline had set up on Wichita's doorstep. This led to some strong storms there in the evening," stated Bauer.

Photo taken Friday evening in Wichita, Kan., courtesy of Timothy Richards.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, over 23,000 residents across Kansas were without power, according to poweroutage.us. A local news agency reported that over 11,000 of the 23,000 reports were from Butler County alone. Fortunately, by 6 a.m. on Saturday, the number of outages across the state gradually declined to under 3,000 as crews diligently worked to restore power.

AccuWeather storm warning meteorologist Timothy Richards captured footage of the tornado from a distance in Wichita, Kansas, Friday afternoon, just west of where it had touched down.

Damage surveys are being conducted Saturday morning by the NWS Wichita office to assess the damage sustained by the storms and determine the strength of the tornadoes that impacted the region.