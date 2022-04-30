The best shrimp are ‘Wild-Caught’ – A video

A man managed to capture an incredible video of a panther crossing a river. Facebook user Steven Crawford filmed the panther cruising across the river and wrote, “Florida Panther swimming across the peace river today, what a beautiful and rare sight! I love going up river and seeing the untouched parts of Florida but I never expected to see this.”
OCHOPEE, Fla. — This was a little too close for comfort. A Florida photographer nearly lost his GoPro camera after a 12-foot alligator decided to take a bite out of it, WFLA-TV reported. Bobby Wummer was taking photographs this week in the Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida...
Tybee Island is a small coastal town tucked away on the outskirt of Savannah, Georgia. Its close proximity to the state's oldest city makes it a popular day-trip destination for locals and visitors alike. But for some, Tybee's shores aren't so fleeting. The Island has a unique history of its...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The May-Stringer House in Brooksville, FLEbyabe Creative Commons Attribution 2.5. Since I've moved here to Florida, when it comes to creepy things, I've been looking for a lot of "mosts". And I finally found one that really caught my attention--The May-Stringer House: the "Most Haunted House in Florida".
When you eat out, you might wonder what’s going on in the kitchen. One restaurant was not able to hide anything from inspectors. Action News Jax’s Ben Becker’s first stop was a restaurant where the outdoor sign says “we make it in front of you what others are hiding.” That restaurant? The Subway on North University Boulevard near Arlington Road.
After the pandemic curtailed travel, many Americans are ready to travel again. According to the U.S. Travel Association, travel spending has slowly been inching up to 2019 levels. Although travel destinations are as individual as the person who is traveling, some travelers are choosing to visit well-known and well-loved destinations that are familiar.
Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than two years into a pandemic -- and with signs that life is slowly but surely returning back to normal -- how are America’s favorite restaurants faring?. Market research company TOP Data analyzed more than 50 of the country’s most popular casual dining chains...
Just read the story about the St. Augustine water shuttle in Monday's (April 25) paper. I can't, by any stretch of the imagination, comprehend how pricing a one-way trip from Vilano to downtown St. Augustine at $15 per person is a viable option for visitors: that's a round trip of $120 for a family of four.
Nonna's Hanging Sign While ClosedLondon/Off Our Couch. A Hidden Gem On St. Augustine, Florida’s Aviles Street. From time to time you find a place or a restaurant that you want to tell the whole world about. I can honestly say that I’ve found one of those places- a place where the food is excellent, the atmosphere fantastic, and the service is out of this world. A small place, on a small street, the oldest street, that’s a true hidden gem.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some classic American food, you may want to consider trying one of the following restaurants.
Fuqua Development announced April 29 that Whole Foods Market will lease the grocery space at its One Riverside Jacksonville center in the Brooklyn neighborhood Downtown. Atlanta-based Fuqua is developing One Riverside at the former Florida Times-Union campus it bought at 1 Riverside Ave. The grocer will lease about 43,000 square...
Cinco de Mayo Authentic Mexican moved 2 miles east along Atlantic Boulevard from 11892 Atlantic Blvd. to the former Jimmy Hula’s space in Harbour Place. The restaurant posted April 1 on its Facebook page that it was now open at 13170 Atlantic Blvd. The new location is the eastern...
