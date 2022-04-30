ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Watch: Camera captures second panther in one Florida this month

By Staci DaSilva
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Luigi Favilli has had panthers on his mind a lot lately. He woke up one morning last week and saw a movement alert on his phone. Favilli’s camera had detected motion overnight at his south Lakeland home. “Usually we don’t get movement....

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Albuquerque, NM
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
CBS DFW

Dallas toddler playing on porch in ICU after coyote attack

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The search is on for a coyote in dallas after the animal attacked a toddler on their home front porch.According to police, it was around 8:30 a.m. on May 3 when police were called to the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive -- between East Northwest Highway and Walnut Hill Lane.Once at the scene officers learned that a 2-year-old child was sitting on the front porch when the child was attack by a coyote.Police immediately went searching for the animal (actual photo of coyote seen in picture above) and an officer found the coyote near a park on Royalpine Drive. The officer fired shots to try and incapacitate the animal but it ran into the woods. Officials say they don't know whether or not the officer hit the coyote.The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.Texas Game Wardens are helping Dallas police as they actively searching for the coyote.People living in or visiting the area where the attack happened are being advised to be alert and consider the animal extremely dangerous. Anyone who finds the coyote is asked to call 911.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Florida Wildlife#Security Camera#Wfla#New Mexico News Podcast#Krqe En Espa Ol
UPI News

Loose emu wanders 30 miles from home before capture in North Carolina

May 3 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina were called out to capture a loose emu that wandered more than 30 miles from home and approached a family. The City of Lenoir said in a Facebook post that the female emu, named Kevin, was spotted alongside Eastwood Park Drive in Lenoir and settled down to rest next to a father who was outside with his three children.
LENOIR, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy