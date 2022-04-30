Watch: Camera captures second panther in one Florida this month

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The search is on for a coyote in dallas after the animal attacked a toddler on their home front porch.According to police, it was around 8:30 a.m. on May 3 when police were called to the 9200 block of Royalpine Drive -- between East Northwest Highway and Walnut Hill Lane.Once at the scene officers learned that a 2-year-old child was sitting on the front porch when the child was attack by a coyote.Police immediately went searching for the animal (actual photo of coyote seen in picture above) and an officer found the coyote near a park on Royalpine Drive. The officer fired shots to try and incapacitate the animal but it ran into the woods. Officials say they don't know whether or not the officer hit the coyote.The child, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.Texas Game Wardens are helping Dallas police as they actively searching for the coyote.People living in or visiting the area where the attack happened are being advised to be alert and consider the animal extremely dangerous. Anyone who finds the coyote is asked to call 911.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO