Cedar Park, TX

This Tall Teen Broke Two Guinness World Records And Is Empowering Tall Women Everywhere

 3 days ago

Texas teen Maci Currin has just broken two Guinness World Records. At six feet and ten inches tall, Maci is now recognized as having the longest female legs in the world. She also has the longest legs of any teenager in the world.

From Cedar Park, Texas, Maci belongs to a family of relatively tall individuals. Still, neither her parents nor siblings stand up to her height. Maci's legs actually account for sixty percent of her stature.

And as a teenager, life is already riddled with judgment and comparison to others. Maci has had to battle the typical teen stressors on top of being bullied for her tallness.

This is what inspired her to pursue the record titles in the first place and show everyone that embracing your height is powerful.

"Around sophomore year, I just stopped caring what other people thought of me. Once I just stopped caring, I was not affected by anything," Maci said.

Her inspiring story has also blown the TikTok community away. Tall women are often put down in popular media, but Maci has made it her mission to empower women everywhere, no matter their height.

Her TikTok account, @_Maci.C, has nearly two million followers and over thirty-nine million likes. Maci posts trendy and fun videos much like other teens. But, she also uses her platform to educate people about underrepresented height stigmas.

For example, Maci posted a "PSA" for "all the tall girls of TikTok" that reached over three hundred thousand people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Up3C4_0fP4cbaB00
TikTok; pictured above is Maci

"I just wanted to say that you are not too tall to wear heels. Any girl at any height can wear heels. It does not matter!" Maci said.

"I am six-ten, and I own four pairs of heels. My tallest pair of heels is four inches, which makes me seven-two. I know that is freaking tall, but I rock them," Maci continued.

"Also, if you have a boyfriend and he does not like the idea of you being taller than him, then you better drop him and get someone who appreciates you. That is all!" Maci finished.

Followers everywhere thanked Maci for her transparency and inspiring attitude.

"Thank you, I needed this!" commented one user.

"YOU GO, GIRL!" added another user.

To learn more about Maci's story, visit her TikTok account here.

