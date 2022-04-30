Road closures, power outages and more to know about Andover after the tornado

After a tornado plowed through Andover on Friday night, here are things to know. This information comes from news releases and a morning news briefing by Andover emergency officials.

▪ U.S. 54/400 is closed from 159th on the west to Santa Fe Lake Road on the east because of the tornado. It is not clear how long the road will be closed. There are power lines across the road.

▪ People should not come to Andover, police said, while emergency workers continue to assess the situation.

▪ People who want to report damage to homes should call United Way’s 211 line.

▪ The area is accepting donations only through United Way of the Plains at www.unitedwayplains.org.

▪ Tree limbs will be picked up if residents put them by the curb.

▪ Debris can be taken to the Butler County Landfill. It is open until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

▪ Countryside Pet Clinic and Resort, 1936 N. Andover Road, plans to be open from 9 a.m. to noon for “emergency boarding intake and triage” for pets affected by the tornado.

▪ Kansas Gas Service is assessing facilities and and monitoring gas-related concerns. The company says its “technicians wear company logoed clothing, yellow safety vests and carry identification.”

This list is developing and will be updated.