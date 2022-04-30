ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayside, WI

Welcome to MeTV!

metv.com
 3 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Yakima / Tri-Cities affiliate KVEW on channel 42.2. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Are you watching MeTV on Frndly TV? Switch to the streaming schedule. 5:00am. Remind Me. The Invaders. The Prophet (s2,...

www.metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: This Reunion Special Was George Lindsey’s Final TV Role

The Andy Griffith Show found its place among the most iconic television sitcoms of all time because of its endlessly nostalgic nod to yesterday. Following the lives and adventures of one small-town sheriff named Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith); his goofy deputy, Barney Fife (Don Knotts); and members of his family including his young son Opie (Ron Howard); and his aunt – the motherly Aunt Bee (Francis Bavier).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Bayside, WI
State
Missouri State
CNET

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming. Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Reunites Most of the Original Cast

Most of “That ’70s Show” main cast members will be returning for its spinoff “That ’90s Show” when it comes to Netflix, TheWrap has learned. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are among the stars of “That ’70s Show” set to make guest appearances in the upcoming spinoff as their original characters. Danny Masterson, or Hyde, will not be returning, as he prepares to go on trial for multiple sexual assault allegations.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘That ’90s Show’: ‘That ’70s Show’ Original Stars Returning for the Netflix Spinoff

It’s official: More cast members from That ’70s Show are joining Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith in the Netflix spinoff. The streaming service has announced that Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will be making special appearances on That ’90s Show. (Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, will not be returning; multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.) It is picking up 15 years after the original series’ finale took place. That ’70s Show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. Check out a first look at Rupp and Smith back as Kitty and Red below.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Mike Haviland
Person
Ron Howard
Person
George Lindsey
Person
Dionne Warwick
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

That '70s Show: All Cast Members Except One Returning For That '90s Show

Production on Netflix's That '90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That '70s Show is underway and now, the upcoming series has added even more original returning stars. According to Deadline, all of the original young cast of That '70s Show with the exception of Danny Masterson will be appearing in the sequel. Per the report, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will al reprise their original roles in what is described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances." The actors join fellow That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are both series stars and executive producers on That '90s Show. Netflix also released a first-look at the series, which you can check out here.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Rhea Perlman Reflects On Her Glory Days, Family, And ‘Cheers’

Rhea Perlman, featured so prominently on the classic sitcom Cheers, which ran for 11 seasons, looks back fondly on her career since the show ended its run. The sitcom, which originally aired from 1982 to 1993, explored the lives of a group of people — among them Rhea’s head waitress, Carla Tortelli — who spent all of their time in a fictional bar in Bostom. The sitcom’s finale remains one of the most widely-viewed episodes in TV history.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy