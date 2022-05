Xbox Game Pass is now available for free, but not for everybody. If you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, this new free offer isn't relevant to you because it's not available to you. The offer is limited to those on PC that have played either Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, or Forza Horizon 5. It's also limited to those that haven't been subscribers in the past. If you're currently a subscriber or have been a subscriber in the past, this offer isn't relevant to you either. However, if you haven't been a subscriber before, are on PC, and have played one of the three aforementioned games on PC, you have a great deal waiting for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO