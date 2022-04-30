What is life like to you? For me, as Forrest Gump said, it’s like a box of chocolates

There are so many comparisons to life.

Life is like a merry go round. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down, but the ride always ends.

Life is like a baseball game. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Sometimes it rains.

Life is like a highway. Sometimes things zip along. Sometimes there is a traffic jam. But you always get where you are going, unless you’re in an accident.

Life is like a rock song. Sometimes you love it, sometimes you hate it. But there usually is a solo in there somewhere.

Life is like a coin flip. Sometimes it’s heads. Sometimes it’s tails. And on a very rare occasion, if the coin slips through your hand and falls to the floor, it might end up in a crack, on edge.

Life is like soup . Sometimes too hot, sometimes too cool. Sometimes spicy, sometimes bland. But generally satisfying.

Life is like a cat. Occasionally affectionate but usually indifferent.

Life is like a revolving door. You can get through it, but it takes a little planning.

Life is like a glasses prescription. Usually it clears things right up.

Life is like computer click bait. It sounds good but rarely delivers what is promised.

Life is like a door. Sometimes it opens to wonderful things. Sometimes it opens to bad things. Sometimes it is stuck and won’t open at all.

Life is like as baby. Sometimes it is cute as the daylights but sometimes it is a screaming mess.

Life is like a tractor. Useful but extremely noisy.

Life is like chocolate . Ever so good but expensive.

Life is like school. It seems to last forever but it is over seemingly before you know it.

Life is like advice. Good and bad and difficult to tell the difference. Trust me.