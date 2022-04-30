ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Are Investors Dead Wrong About Teladoc? Absolutely.

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Jeff Bezos began his 2001 letter to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders with a one-word sentence: "Ouch." He chose to start off his annual letter that way because the company's share price had plunged more than 80% over the previous 12 months.

But Bezos thought that many investors were giving up on Amazon too soon. He noted that the company's underlying business remained strong -- in many respects, stronger than ever. His optimism in the face of overwhelming pessimism turned out, of course, to be warranted.

I thought about that shareholder letter on Thursday as Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered following the company's first-quarter update . Are investors dead wrong about Teladoc? Absolutely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw4pg_0fP4a3vG00

Image source: Getty Images.

100% confidence

You might wonder how I can be so certain that investors are wrong about Teladoc. My reasoning is that at least some investors are wrong about every stock that's bought and sold. I can say that with 100% confidence because there always has to be a buyer and a seller in every stock transaction.

Many investors panicked about Teladoc this week. They saw the company posted a flabbergasting Q1 net loss of $6.67 billion. And they worried about Teladoc reducing its 2022 outlook. Because of these concerns, they sold the stock.

Other investors, though, viewed the sell-off as overdone. They were more than happy to buy Teladoc shares at a steep discount to where the stock traded only a day earlier.

One of these groups of investors will prove to be wrong over the long term. But which group?

Different dynamics

Teladoc isn't in the same position that Amazon was back in 2001. Bezos was able to point to the company's accelerating growth. Amazon had even scored the highest customer satisfaction score for a service company in the history of the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

However, Teladoc does appear to be in better shape than the panicked sellers seem to think it is. The company's huge Q1 loss was almost entirely due to a $6.6 billion goodwill impairment. This writedown highlights that Teladoc overpaid for its acquisition of Livongo in 2020. But excluding the impairment, Teladoc handily beat Wall Street's expectations. Its bottom line also continued to trend overall in the right direction.

Also, Teladoc only reduced its 2022 revenue outlook by less than 6% at the midpoint of the guidance range. The company still expects revenue growth in the ballpark of 20%.

Teladoc did cut its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) by 26% at the midpoint of its range. However, the main cause for this -- a lower expected yield on advertising for its BetterHelp mental health business -- is expected to be a temporary issue. New, smaller rivals are bidding up search advertising costs in what Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic referred to in the company's Q1 call as "economically irrational decisions" that won't be sustainable.

Uncertainties

There are two uncertainties for Teladoc that I think are especially important right now. First, no one (including management) knows how long the headwinds for BetterHelp will persist. Second, Teladoc isn't sure how much of its late-stage pipeline in the chronic condition market it will be able to close or how quickly the deals will close.

Gorevic sounded confident in the Q1 call that the eventual reinstatement of restrictions on providing controlled substances via telehealth will cause some of BetterHelp's rivals to fall by the wayside. BetterHelp should emerge as a winner if and when that happens.

He also liked Teladoc's prospects in the chronic condition market. The company's late-stage pipeline is large. Gorevic thinks that Teladoc's integration of Livongo into its whole-person virtual care platform should also pay off.

If these assumptions are right, investors who have bailed on Teladoc could regret it over time. And with the stock now trading at less than 2x forward sales, the investors betting on Teladoc probably like their odds.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Investors#Amazon Stock#Amazon Com#Amzn#Teladoc Health#Tdoc#Getty Images
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy