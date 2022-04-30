A Washington Fire Department Rescued This Woman After She Fell Headfirst Into An Outhouse

Last week, a woman from Quilcene, Washington, accidentally dropped her phone into a vault toilet. While trying to fish it out, she, unfortunately, got roped into the waste.

The woman was visiting Mt. Walker when she went to use the vault toilet– a kind of outhouse. After dropping her phone and attempting to retrieve it from the sewage, the woman, unfortunately, fell inside.

She had disassembled the vault toilet seat and tied a dog leash around her body. She used the leash to anchor herself as she leaned forward into the vault and tried to snatch her phone.

The leash did not hold, and she fell headfirst into the waste.

The woman had visited Mt. Walker alone and was stuck inside the vault for about fifteen minutes. After helplessly trying to get out, the woman finally realized that she could get a cell signal and dialed 911.

The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue team were thankfully called to the scene.

To get her out, the team first passed blocks for the woman to stand on inside the vault. Once she stood tall enough, the firefighters were able to pass her a harness and pull her out.

Thankfully, the woman was unharmed and asked for no medical transport.

Facebook; pictured above members of the Brinnon Fire Department smile in front of the outhouse

Tim Manly, Brinnon Fire Department's Chief, described how this was a first for him and his team.

"I have been doing this for forty years, and that was a first. This was pretty unique," Manly said.

The firefighters did wash the woman down, but after such an ordeal, the woman just wanted to get home.

"She was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste. But, she only wanted to leave," the fire department said in a statement.

Brinnon Fire Department also described the rescue in a now-viral Facebook post and explained how the woman was "extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury."

This Facebook post alone garnered over three thousand likes and fifteen hundred comments. People everywhere were thankful she was okay and also took the opportunity to have a laugh.

"Oh my god. I cannot imagine how it felt to be in that situation. I would rather be dead than rescued, even if you soaked me in Clorox," commented one Facebook user.

"The next time I complain about having a bad day, I am going to remember this story and realize that my day isn't so bad. I am glad she was okay," added a second user.

To read the original Facebook post, visit the link here.

