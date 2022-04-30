ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quilcene, WA

A Washington Fire Department Rescued This Woman After She Fell Headfirst Into An Outhouse

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

Last week, a woman from Quilcene, Washington, accidentally dropped her phone into a vault toilet. While trying to fish it out, she, unfortunately, got roped into the waste.

The woman was visiting Mt. Walker when she went to use the vault toilet– a kind of outhouse. After dropping her phone and attempting to retrieve it from the sewage, the woman, unfortunately, fell inside.

She had disassembled the vault toilet seat and tied a dog leash around her body. She used the leash to anchor herself as she leaned forward into the vault and tried to snatch her phone.

The leash did not hold, and she fell headfirst into the waste.

The woman had visited Mt. Walker alone and was stuck inside the vault for about fifteen minutes. After helplessly trying to get out, the woman finally realized that she could get a cell signal and dialed 911.

The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue team were thankfully called to the scene.

To get her out, the team first passed blocks for the woman to stand on inside the vault. Once she stood tall enough, the firefighters were able to pass her a harness and pull her out.

Thankfully, the woman was unharmed and asked for no medical transport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8ND3_0fP4ZzTu00
Facebook; pictured above members of the Brinnon Fire Department smile in front of the outhouse

Tim Manly, Brinnon Fire Department's Chief, described how this was a first for him and his team.

"I have been doing this for forty years, and that was a first. This was pretty unique," Manly said.

The firefighters did wash the woman down, but after such an ordeal, the woman just wanted to get home.

"She was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste. But, she only wanted to leave," the fire department said in a statement.

Brinnon Fire Department also described the rescue in a now-viral Facebook post and explained how the woman was "extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury."

This Facebook post alone garnered over three thousand likes and fifteen hundred comments. People everywhere were thankful she was okay and also took the opportunity to have a laugh.

"Oh my god. I cannot imagine how it felt to be in that situation. I would rather be dead than rescued, even if you soaked me in Clorox," commented one Facebook user.

"The next time I complain about having a bad day, I am going to remember this story and realize that my day isn't so bad. I am glad she was okay," added a second user.

To read the original Facebook post, visit the link here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Brinnon, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Quilcene, WA
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outhouse#Accident#Quilcene Fire Rescue#Brinnon Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wildlife officials warn of invasive frogs in Washington

An invasive species is consuming and competing with native species in western Washington, including salmon. Scientists have spotted African clawed frogs in Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell, according to the Washington Invasive Species Council. The frogs were initially brought into the United States to be used in pregnancy tests and later became pets, said state wildlife scientist Max Lambert.
ISSAQUAH, WA
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy