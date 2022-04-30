Riverside County ‘actively pursuing’ funding to help pay for refugee aid amid uncertainty over Title 42

The Biden administration is expected to delay plans to lift a policy known as Title 42, according to multiple reports. The CDC issued the rule in March 2020 citing the threat of COVID-19 to public health, and in doing so, halted nearly all asylum claims from being processed at the U.S. border with Mexico.

A recent ruling by a federal judge in Louisiana has caused the White House to rethink its plan to dissolve the health order on May 23. However, local governments, including those not at the border, are bracing for the potential impacts the eventual lifting of the order will bring.

Riverside County is “actively pursuing any funding that would help pay” for its efforts to aid asylum seekers, according to Shane Reichardt. He's the senior public information specialist for the county’s Emergency Management Department, which assists immigrants.

“The current operation started approximately March of 2021 and continues through today. We’ve seen approximately 26,069 individuals come through Riverside County," said Reichardt.

The figure breaks down to between 2,200 to 2,600 asylum seekers per month, from last March to March 2022.

The county has so far spent more than $3 million on aid efforts, and reimbursed roughly $1 million by the state and federal government. However, it expects to get reimbursed for most expenses.

Those include transportation, hotels, and COVID-19 testing for immigrants, in addition to the cost of staffing and overtime.

The Galilee Center in Mecca plays a key role in the process, and it’s not cheap for them either.

“This program costs between $250,000 and $350,000 every single month," said Gloria Gomez, the executive director at the Galilee Center.

The costs include COVID-19 safety protocols for staff and immigrants, which will remain indefinitely. The non-profit organization said its always seeking donations, and but its staff is ready for an increase in arrivals when Title 42 is lifted.

“I think last year it was over 4,000 people and it’s going higher and higher," said Gomez.

Since March 2020, asylum seekers, whose claims are rejected by CBP, are deported at the border, usually to Mexico, under Title 42.

“The impacts of the end of Title 42 are really kind of up in the air. We’re still trying to determine exactly what that’s going to mean for us. we do expect there is the very real possibility those numbers that we’re seeing will increase," said Reichardt.

In 2019, Riverside County spent $225,000 receiving and transporting asylum seekers. However, that operation only lasted 3 months and then federal policy changed.

Both the county and Galilee Center told News Channel 3 that they are making preparations to handle more asylum seekers. “Intake workers and our staff is prepared to receive over 200 on a daily basis," said Gomez.

Whether the county or state or federal government plan to release more funding remains to be seen.

Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez issued a statement to News Channel 3:

“Riverside County is planning for changes to the Title 42 policy to anticipate an increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in Riverside County on their way to sponsors and family members throughout the U.S. We have been coordinating this smoothly and effectively as a county team, and will be prepared to do more if needed and advocate for the support to continue the humanitarian assistance we are providing.”

“We need more funding. The president requested double the amount that he requested before and so if we’re going to get serious about managing the border and professionalizing a humane system and fixing our immigration processes, then we’re going to need the resources in order to do that,” according to U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz.

