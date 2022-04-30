ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

He Already Asked A Girl Out On A Date, But He's Wondering How To Cancel Since He's Afraid She's Crazy

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 3 days ago

A 22-year-old man met a 23-year-old girl on a dating app, and initially, she appeared to be a nice catch.

The job that she said that she has on her dating profile is fascinating, and she also told him that she's from the exact same country and town that his dad is from.

There's a lot that made this girl stand out to him, and he thought she was unique enough to get to know in real life.

"She used a bunch of filters, but she seemed decent so we got to chatting, she still seemed quite nice so I booked a date for the following week," he explained.

With their date already locked in for next week, he's still been talking to her on the phone. A day ago, he was chatting with this girl when started saying some things that made him want to hit the breaks big time.

"She spends half of the call being incredibly nasty about the one person we had as a mutual on Instagram, the other quarter complaining about her family, and then just the other quarter on how her job didn’t value her and her friends were irresponsible," he said.

"I was already pretty turned off, but then I saw her post something on her Instagram about canceling an Uber because it was a Nissan and it would make her "look poor."

So after this phone call, he knew he had to do one thing; cancel this upcoming date. He felt that this girl made herself out to be crazy on the phone, and he doesn't want to deal with that at all.

He thought about blocking her on every single platform as well as his phone after canceling on her, but he's concerned that might be "too harsh."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQDjR_0fP4USEA00
Utkamandarinka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Another thing he found really concerning is that this girl told him she went out on a date with a guy that they both are friendly with, and she wound up keeping his sweater that night.

She then asked him if she could have this guy's address so she could return his sweater.

Additionally, she lied about being from the same town and country that his dad is from, and she lied about her job. Apparently, the job on her dating profile was just an internship she held 18 months ago.

How should he go about canceling his date with her, and what should he do after that?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nissan
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Chip Chick

This 18-Year-Old Is Pregnant With Her Best Friend's Baby And She Has No Idea What To Do Now

An 18-year-old girl dated her 19-year-old best friend for about a year before they broke up not that long ago. They split from one another not due to any major issues and they decided it was best for them to continue to be best friends, which is what they were before things turned romantic. Surprisingly, it's been somewhat seamless for them to transition back to being best friends, but that's all about to change. A couple of days ago, she just learned that she's pregnant with her best friend's baby. Although she was taking steps to prevent this from happening, she realises where she slipped up...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Chip Chick

She Showed Her Friend Her Prom Dress, And Then Her Friend Went Out And Bought The Exact Same One

A high school girl is going to be attending prom soon, and she's currently involved in some serious drama related to her prom dress and her friend. While she previously was super excited to be going to prom since she missed out last year, now she's feeling upset about it. Around a month ago, she picked out her prom dress, and she showed her dress to her friend. Her friend raved about how incredible her dress was, which was the reaction she expected from her friend. A week after showing her dress to her friend, her friend told her that she had also gotten her dress. When she asked her friend if she could see what her dress looked like, her friend declined. In hindsight, she knows that should have been a telling sign, but she didn't think much of it at the time...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy