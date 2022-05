Andy Murray made a winning return to clay as he saw off Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the first round of the Madrid Open.The three-time grand slam champion triumphed 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 42 minutes against 2020 US Open winner Thiem, who is still seeking his first victory following his recent comeback from a wrist injury.Murray is playing in the Spanish capital as a wildcard having reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season. This was his first match back on the surface in almost two years and his first win on clay since 2017.The 34-year-old...

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO