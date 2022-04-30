Watford 1-2 Burnley, Norwich City relegated from Premier League – as it happened
5.18pm BST
That’s it for today’s clockwatch , but please join Scott Murray for Leeds v Manchester City, a game of huge importance at both ends of the table. Thanks for your company, goodnight!
Related: Leeds United v Manchester City: Premier League – live!
5.17pm BST
Watford 1-2 Burnley
Simon Mail was at Vicarage Road to watch a dramatic Burnley comeback. Here’s his report.
Related: Burnley boost survival hopes after Josh Brownhill seals late fightback at Watford
5.14pm BST
Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich
Here’s Peter Lansley’s report from Villa Park, where Norwich’s relegation was confirmed.
Related: Norwich relegated after Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings secure Aston Villa win
5.10pm BST
REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN FOR THE 35th TIME
Full time: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol They’ve been top since November, all the while extending their lead, and not even that fiasco against Barcelona could derail them. Real Madrid have won all five victories since to clinch the title with four games to spare. They are the worthiest champions.
Updated at 5.15pm BST
5.08pm BST
Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol Carlo Ancelotti is about to become the first manager to win the title in each of the five big European leagues: AC Milan 2003-04, Chelsea 2009-10, PSG 2012-13, Bayern Munich 2016-17 and Real Madrid 2021-22.
5.05pm BST
Wolves 0-3 Brighton
Here’s Ben Fisher’s report of an emphatic win for Brighton at Molineux.
Related: Mac Allister, Trossard and Bissouma on target in Brighton’s win at Wolves
5.04pm BST
“Just wondering,” says Joe Pearson. “Will Norwich and Fullham ever face each other again?”
5.01pm BST
Peep peep! It has finished in our featured games, Real Madrid excepted, and these are the final scores.
Premier League
- Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1-2 Burnley
- Wolves 0-3 Brighton
Championship
- Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth
- Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield
- Nottingham Forest 5-1 Swansea
5.00pm BST
GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (Benzema 82)
It’s 4-0 this time. Vinicius finds Benzema, who scores his 42nd goal of the season.
4.57pm BST
NORWICH RELEGATED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Full time: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich
Norwich are officially down after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings (and Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill at Vicarage Road). Truly, they’ll be back.
Updated at 5.09pm BST
4.55pm BST
Full time: Wolves 0-3 Brighton
A superb victory for Brighton, who jump to ninth in the table. They are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.
4.54pm BST
NO GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol
Turns out that Isco goal was disallowed, a fact I should have relayed about five minutes ago. So sue me!
4.53pm BST
GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich (Ings 90+3)
Villa are safe, Norwich are officially relegated.
4.52pm BST
Full time: Watford 1-2 Burnley
They’ve done it again! Late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill move Burnley above Leeds - and, more importantly, five points ahead of Everton.
4.52pm BST
GOAL! Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield (Gyokeres 90)
Coventry have got one back.
4.51pm BST
GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Zaha 90+2)
The substitute Wilfried Zaha has won it for Palace.
Updated at 5.11pm BST
4.49pm BST
GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (Isco 72)
Real Madrid are clinching the title in style.
4.48pm BST
Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich Those Burnley goals means that, if it stays like this, Norwich will be officially relegated today.
4.48pm BST
GOAL! Nottm Forest 5-1 Swansea (Mighten 84)
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Tue 3 May, 7pm.
4.47pm BST
As things stand, Everton are officially, emphatically, undeniably embroiled.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|16
|Burnley
|34
|-15
|34
|17
|Leeds
|33
|-30
|34
|18
|Everton
|32
|-21
|29
|19
|Watford
|34
|-37
|22
|20
|Norwich
|34
|-48
|21
4.47pm BST
Wolves 1-2 Burnley Brownhill took his goal beautifully, threading it into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a game of head tennis. Then he ran the length of the field to celebrate with the away fans. If it stays like this, Burnley will have taken 10 points from four games since the hugely unpopular decision to sack Sean Dyche.
4.45pm BST
GOAL! Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Bissouma 86)
Yves Bissouma gets a rare goal, and the Wolves players are all going on a summer holiday.
4.43pm BST
GOAL! Watford 1-2 Burnley (Brownhill 86)
Josh Brownhill has put Burnley in front! Scenes galore at Vicarage Road!
Updated at 5.07pm BST
4.42pm BST
GOAL! Coventry 0-2 Huddersfield (Anjorin 79 pen)
Tino Anjorin’s penalty has probably sealed victory for Huddersfield.
4.40pm BST
GOAL! Watford 1-1 Burnley (Cork 83)
A huge goal at Vicarage Road! Charlie Taylor’s gorgeous cross is headed in from close range by the flying Jack Cork. His last goal was in the 2018-19 season!
Updated at 4.42pm BST
4.39pm BST
Here’s more on the news that Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports after 24 tremendous years
Related: ‘Unbelievable’: Chris Kamara calls time on 24-year Sky Sports career
4.38pm BST
Leeds v Manchester City kicks off at 5.30pm , and Scott Murray has all the team news.
Related: Leeds United v Manchester City: Premier League – live!
4.38pm BST
GOAL! Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth (Billing 79)
Whatever Forest can do, Bournemouth can do just as well. Philip Billing gets his second at Ewood Park, where the away side are strolling to victory.
4.36pm BST
The latest scores in our featured games
Premier League
- Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1-0 Burnley
- Wolves 0-2 Brighton
Championship
- Blackburn 0-2 Bournemouth
- Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield
- Nottingham Forest 4-1 Swansea
La Liga
- Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)
4.36pm BST
GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol (Asensio 55)
Another one at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid are having a title party.
4.35pm BST
GOAL! Nottm Forest 4-1 Swansea (Surridge 69)
A hat-trick from Sam Surridge , the first of his career, seals an excellent victory for Nottingham Forest. They have won nine of the their last 10 league games.
Updated at 5.12pm BST
4.33pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley Ashley Barnes is denied by a spectacular save from Ben Foster! Barnes was barely five yards out when he met an inswinging corner with a towering header, but Foster somehow pawed it onto the underside of the bar.
4.30pm BST
GOAL! Blackburn 0-2 Bournemouth (Billing 70)
It looks like Bournemouth will maintain their three-point lead over Forest going into that mighty game on Tuesday; Philip Billing has got their second goal at Ewood Park.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|44
|60
|87
|2
|AFC Bournemouth
|44
|32
|82
|3
|Nottm Forest
|44
|32
|79
|4
|Huddersfield
|45
|15
|79
|5
|Luton
|44
|14
|72
Updated at 4.30pm BST
4.29pm BST
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Trossard 70)
Brighton have been much the better team at Molineux, and now the scoreline reflects their dominance. Leandro Trossard, who got that stylish winner at Spurs recently, had scored another cracking goal.
Updated at 4.57pm BST
4.28pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley It sounds like Burnley are well on top now, but Roy Hodgson teams are usually pretty good at protecting 1-0 leads. There are just over 20 minutes remaining.
4.27pm BST
Wolves 0-1 Brighton I think I’m right in saying that Brighton have never finished higher than 13th in the top flight. As things stand they are ninth, and if they hadn’t missed 521 penalties they’d be challenging for the title.
4.24pm BST
Here’s the Premier League table as things stand
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|34
|64
|82
|2
|Man City
|33
|59
|80
|3
|Chelsea
|33
|40
|66
|4
|Arsenal
|33
|12
|60
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|18
|58
|6
|Man Utd
|35
|2
|55
|7
|West Ham
|34
|8
|52
|8
|Wolverhampton
|34
|3
|49
|9
|Brighton
|35
|-10
|44
|10
|Newcastle
|35
|-16
|43
|11
|Leicester
|32
|-4
|42
|12
|Southampton
|35
|-16
|41
|13
|Aston Villa
|33
|-3
|40
|14
|Brentford
|34
|-8
|40
|15
|Crystal Palace
|34
|2
|39
|16
|Leeds
|33
|-30
|34
|17
|Burnley
|34
|-17
|31
|18
|Everton
|32
|-21
|29
|19
|Watford
|34
|-35
|25
|20
|Norwich
|34
|-48
|21
4.21pm BST
GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Eze 60)
Palace are level in the mid-table, where-are-you-holidaying-this-summer clash at St Mary’s. But this game isn’t entirely meaningless, because the goal has been scored by Eberechi Eze; it’s his first since his long injury layoff at the start of the season.
Updated at 4.54pm BST
4.18pm BST
GOAL! Nottingham Forest 3-1 Swansea (Surridge 52)
Bang bang! Sam Surridge gets his second goal in the space of five minutes to give Forest some breathing space. It sounds like a beauty, curled nonchalantly into the far corner. This is the Championship table as things stand , and don’t forget that Bournemouth play Forest on Tuesday in a potential humdinger.
4.13pm BST
GOAL! Nottm Forest 2-1 Swansea (Surridge 48)
Forest lead Swansea for the second time at the City Ground. Sam Surridge - once of Swansea, not to mention Bournemouth - had headed them back in front.
4.10pm BST
And here’s Jonathan Wilson’s colour piece from St James’ Park
Related: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson wins captains’ duel with Jonjo Shelvey | Jonathan Wilson
4.09pm BST
This one kicks off at 5pm BST . Barcelona lead 5-1 from the first leg, so Wolfsburg need a minor miracle.
Related: Wolfsburg v Barcelona: Women’s Champions League semi-final – live!
Updated at 4.11pm BST
4.08pm BST
Half time: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol It’s easy to forget that Real haven’t won the league that often in modern time - this will be only their fourth title in the last 14 seasons.
4.07pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley After a poor first-half performance, Burnley have made a fast start to the second. The Watford keeper Ben Foster has just made a fine save from Aaaron Lennon, it says here.
4.05pm BST
GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (Rodrygo 43)
A second goal for Madrid, a second goal for Rodrygo, and the ghost of Raul Tamudo is very quiet today .
3.53pm BST
Peep peep! It’s half time in our featured games, Real Madrid excepted, and here are the latest scores.
Premier League
- Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1-0 Burnley
- Wolves 0-1 Brighton
Championship
- Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth
- Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield
- Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea
La Liga
- Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)
3.52pm BST
GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (Rodrygo 34)
In the 34th minute, Rodrygo moves Real Madrid to the brink of their 35th league title. They only need a draw today to win the league with four games to space.
Updated at 4.17pm BST
3.47pm BST
“Hey Rob,” says Rick Harris. “I know those PL games are dull, but howzabout a mention for the demolition job my team Bristol City are doing on Hull at Ashton Gate – 3-0 and cruising!”
While I would love to cover all 579,148 football games currently taking place on planet earth this afternoon, we have to draw the line somewhere. But you can follow all those games with our live scores page .
3.46pm BST
GOAL! Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield (Toffolo 45)
Bournemouth this, Forest that... Huddersfield are still in contention for automatic promotion as well, and Harry Toffolo has just put them ahead away to Coventry.
3.42pm BST
GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brighton (Mac Allister 42 pen)
Alexis Mac Allister missed a penalty earlier in the game - but he’s scored this time! He went to the same side and, though Jose Sa got a hand on it, it was struck well enough to go through him and into the net.
3.40pm BST
GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich (Watkins 41)
Ollie Watkins gives the home side the lead against the run of play at Villa Park.
Updated at 4.04pm BST
3.36pm BST
The latest scores in our featured games
Premier League
- Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1-0 Burnley
- Wolves 0-0 Brighton
Championship
- Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth
- Coventry 0-0 Huddersfield
- Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea
La Liga
- Real Madrid 0-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)
3.35pm BST
Here’s more on the death of Mino Raiola . This time it has been confirmed by his family.
Related: Mino Raiola, one of football’s most powerful agents, dies aged 54
3.34pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley
Burnley were also awarded a penalty, though the decision was overturned by your friends and mine in Stockley Park.
3.33pm BST
MISSED PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton
Brighton have missed another penalty. This time it was Alexis Mac Allister, who hit the post after a handball from Romain Saiss.
3.32pm BST
“ That ‘83/’84 page - Notts County playing Nottingham Forest and Leicester City in the top division,” swoons Bill Hargreaves. “Money’s ruined the game, I say.”
That was the season when County were involved in one of the stranger incidents in top-flight football. You’re booked, and you, and you, and you.
Updated at 3.37pm BST
3.29pm BST
GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea (Obafemi 28)
That didn’t take long: the in-form Irish striker Michael Obafemi has equalised for Swansea.
3.28pm BST
GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Swansea (Christie 22 og)
Forest have seen Bournemouth’s goal and matched it. It came in strange circumstances: originally Cyrus Christie was sent off for handball, with a penalty awarded for Forest, but it turned out he handled the ball after it had crossed the line. That meant the goal was given and Christie stayed on the pitch.
3.27pm BST
Breaking news: Mino Raiola dies aged 54
Some very sad news from Italy: the famous agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of just 54. We’ll have more on that story I’m sure.
Updated at 3.30pm BST
3.24pm BST
GOAL! Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth (Solanke 21)
An important goal in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Dominic Solanke has put Bournemouth ahead with his 30th goal of an outstanding season.
3.16pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley Kucka’s shot is deflected over by Tarkowski, and then Joao Pedro slaps a volley over from 17 yards. Watford are well on top.
3.15pm BST
The latest scores in our featured games
Premier League
- Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich
- Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 1-0 Burnley
- Wolves 0-0 Brighton
Championship
- Blackburn 0-0 Bournemouth
- Coventry 0-0 Huddersfield
- Nottingham Forest 0-0 Swansea
La Liga
- Real Madrid 0-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)
3.14pm BST
Watford 1-0 Burnley
It sounds like Burnley haven’t got going at all. This is such an important day for them - but also for Watford, who will give themselves an outside chance of a great escape if they win today. Their run-in is not the worst, especially as it includes Everton at home.
3.13pm BST
Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace
As things stand, Southampton are ninth in the table. Not quite 1983-84 , but still a phenomenal effort from a team who lost Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard in the summer.
3.11pm BST
GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Romeu 9)
It’s there!
Updated at 3.15pm BST
3.09pm BST
GOAL! Watford 1-0 Burnley (Tarkowski og 8)
A great start for Everton! And even for Watford! Juraj Kucka’s shot hit the bar, bounced off James Tarkowski and dribbled into the net. There was nothing Tarkowski could do about that.
Updated at 3.41pm BST
3.04pm BST
Watford 0-0 Burnley
If he was in your FPL team, I feel your pain.
3.00pm BST
Here’s that Sky Sports tribute to Chris Kamara , a loving gesture of comic beauty. It’s the end of an joyful era.
Updated at 3.03pm BST
2.53pm BST
Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool
Here’s Louise Taylor’s report on Liverpool’s impressive, efficient victory at St James’ Park.
Related: Naby Keïta downs Newcastle as Liverpool up tempo in title race
2.49pm BST
On Sky Sports , Jeff Stelling has just announced that, after 24 years, Chris Kamara will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season . The farewell montage - soundtracked, naturally, by EMF - is magnificent. I’ll post it here as soon as it appears on YouTube or Twotter.
Updated at 2.50pm BST
2.43pm BST
The big Premier League game is at Vicarage Road, where Watford play Burnley. A win for Burnley would move them five points clear of Everton, having played two games more, and significantly increase the chances of the most shocking English top-flight relegation since Spurs in 1976-77.
2.41pm BST
League One 2021-22: in summary
Promoted Wigan (champions), Rotherham.
Playoffs Wycombe v MK Dons, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday.
Relegated Gillingham, Doncaster, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra.
Related: Wigan and Rotherham promoted to Championship as Plymouth miss playoffs
2.39pm BST
Real Madrid v Espanyol team news
Madrid will be champions of Spain for the 35th time if they draw today. It’s in the big anyway, so Carlo Ancelotti has rested a number of players, including Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, with Manchester City in mind.
Updated at 2.58pm BST
2.38pm BST
Nottingham Forest v Swansea team news
2.38pm BST
Coventry v Huddersfield team news
2.38pm BST
Blackburn v Bournemouth team news
2.37pm BST
Cheers Scott, hello everyone . Let’s start with unambiguous team news from our other featured games.
2.37pm BST
If that wasn’t dramatic enough, there are four 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League coming right up. Rob Smyth will be your guide. Buckle up and enjoy!
2.34pm BST
All of that again ... but in news form.
Related: Wigan and Rotherham promoted to Championship as Plymouth miss playoffs
2.33pm BST
The final League One standings. Confirmation that Wigan are champions, with Rotherham taking the other automatic promotion spot. MK Dons will face Wycombe in the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs, while Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland contest the other. Plymouth miss out in spectacular fashion. Gillingham, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon have their relegations confirmed, going down with the already doomed Crewe.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|46
|38
|92
|2
|Rotherham
|46
|37
|90
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|34
|89
|4
|Sheff Wed
|46
|28
|85
|5
|Sunderland
|46
|26
|84
|6
|Wycombe
|46
|24
|83
|7
|Plymouth
|46
|20
|80
|8
|Oxford Utd
|46
|23
|76
|9
|Bolton
|46
|17
|73
|10
|Portsmouth
|46
|17
|73
|11
|Ipswich
|46
|21
|70
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|-19
|61
|13
|Charlton
|46
|-4
|59
|14
|Cambridge Utd
|46
|-18
|58
|15
|Cheltenham
|46
|-14
|56
|16
|Burton Albion
|46
|-16
|53
|17
|Lincoln City
|46
|-8
|52
|18
|Shrewsbury
|46
|-4
|50
|19
|Morecambe
|46
|-31
|42
|20
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|-20
|40
|21
|Gillingham
|46
|-34
|40
|22
|Doncaster
|46
|-45
|38
|23
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|-26
|37
|24
|Crewe
|46
|-46
|29
2.30pm BST
League One full times
- AFC Wimbledon 3-4 Accrington Stanley
- Bolton Wanderers 4-2 Fleetwood Town
- Burton Albion 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
- Cambridge United 2-2 Cheltenham Town
- Gillingham 0-2 Rotherham United
- Ipswich Town 4-0 Charlton Athletic
- Lincoln City 2-1 Crewe Alexandra
- Morecambe 0-1 Sunderland
- Oxford United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
- Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons
- Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Portsmouth
- Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Wigan Athletic
2.25pm BST
GOAL! Bolton 4-2 Fleetwood (Bodvarsson 90+6). Jon Dadi Bodvarsson batters one in from the edge of the box for the hosts, but unless Gillingham find two goals in injury time against Rotherham, Fleetwood are staying up nonetheless.
Updated at 2.27pm BST
2.23pm BST
Liverpool have won 1-0 at Newcastle thanks to a first-half Naby Keita goal. Will Unwin has all the details.
Related: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Premier League – live!
2.20pm BST
GOAL! Gillingham 0-2 Rotherham (Kelly 89). Georgie Kelly sidefoots powerfully into the top right! Rotherham are going up ... and Gillingham are going down.
2.19pm BST
GOAL! Burton 1-2 Wycombe (Obita 85). Jordan Obita taps in a sitter, and any worries Wycombe had of losing the fourth play-off spot are gone!
2.15pm BST
GOAL! Bolton 3-2 Fleetwood (Charles 86). Ah but hold on! Dion Charles scores an absurd looper from long distance to give Bolton the lead again. Should Gillingham find an equaliser against Rotherham - and they’ve not been threatening - they’ll pip Fleetwood by a point!
2.11pm BST
GOAL! Bolton 2-2 Fleetwood (Garner 79). Joe Garner levels for Fleetwood, and they’ve now got a one-point cushion over 21st-placed Gillingham, who are losing at home to upwardly mobile Rotherham and have significantly worse goal difference. The Gills are all but doomed.
2.09pm BST
GOAL! Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons (Twine 77). It’s four for Scott Twine, who sends a long-range pearler off the left-hand post and in. This is a rout now, and any hope of Argyle staying up on goal difference, should Burton complete a comeback win over Wycombe, is pretty much kaput now.
2.08pm BST
GOAL! Burton 1-1 Wycombe (Ahadme 72). A potentially big goal here. Gassan Ahadme levels things up for Burton. Should the home side get another couple of goals, they could throw Plymouth a lifeline. Goal difference could be the difference, but Argyle need to stem the bleeding against the MK Dons.
2.04pm BST
Premier League teams
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins.
Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Olsen, Chukwuemeka.
Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Williams, Byram, Normann, McLean, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.
Subs: Gibson, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.
Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Long.
Subs: Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Stuart Armstrong, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery.
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Eze.
Subs: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Zaha, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard.
Watford: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis.
Subs: Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Bachmann, Kalu, Kayembe.
Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Weghorst, Rodriguez.
Subs: Lowton, Barnes, Hennessey, Stephens, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Silva, Hwang.
Subs: Marcal, Pedro Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Jonny, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Gomes, Cundle.
Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Trossard, Mwepu, Caicedo, Bissouma, March, Mac Allister, Welbeck.
Subs: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, Steele, Duffy, Ferguson.
1.59pm BST
GOAL! Oxford United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers (Martin 67). Doncaster would have to win by the odd goal in 30 to stay up. Josh Martin fires the starting gun. A goal a minute, and then hope for a big chunk of injury time.
1.56pm BST
GOAL! Shrewsbury Towm 0-3 Wigan Athletic (Keane 65). Will Keane deftly heads a right-wing free kick home, and the League One title is Wigan’s for sure now.
1.55pm BST
GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 3-4 Accrington Stanley (Rudoni 66). Come on, it’s still a pipe dream ... but at least Wimbledon are going down in style!
1.54pm BST
GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-4 Accrington Stanley (O’Sullivan 63). Any sliver of hope is gone for Wimbledon now. Let’s face it, it was a pipe dream.
1.53pm BST
GOAL! Plymouth Argyle 0-4 MK Dons (Twine 60). Scott Twine completes his second hat-trick of the season, converting a right-wing cross with a cute backflick into the bottom left from six yards. A dreadful way for Plymouth to miss out on the play-offs.
Updated at 2.16pm BST
1.48pm BST
GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Accrington Stanley (Rudoni 56). Make that seven! Jack Rudoni glances in a header, and no it’s not going to happen.
1.47pm BST
GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Accrington Stanley (Assal 56). Ayoub Assal trundles one in from close range, off the left-hand post, and it’s a sliver of respectability for Wimbledon, who will be playing Fourth Division football next season unless they find another eight goals.
Updated at 1.47pm BST
1.43pm BST
GOAL! Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Fleetwood Town (John 53). Declan John whistles one into the bottom left to give Bolton the lead. Fleetwood are still safe as things stand, but should Gillingham find an equaliser against Rotherham, they’ll slip into the bottom four.
1.40pm BST
GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic (Keane 50 pen). Max Power takes a shot from the edge of the box. It’s blocked by a hand, and the referee points to the spot. Will Keane steps up and fires the penalty into the top left. Wigan are so close to the title now!
Updated at 1.56pm BST
1.32pm BST
... so this is how things stand at the minute. Wigan will be promoted as League One champions, with Rotherham bagging the other automatic promotion spot. MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe will be in the play-offs; potential for a Wednesday-Sunderland semi-final showdown there, with all its faded 1930s glamour. Gillingham, Wimbledon and Doncaster will be going down with Crewe, Morecambe and Fleetwood breathing a sigh of relief.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|46
|36
|92
|2
|Rotherham
|46
|36
|90
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|32
|89
|4
|Sheff Wed
|46
|27
|85
|5
|Sunderland
|46
|26
|84
|6
|Wycombe
|46
|24
|83
|7
|Plymouth
|46
|22
|80
|8
|Oxford Utd
|46
|24
|78
|9
|Portsmouth
|46
|18
|73
|10
|Bolton
|46
|15
|71
|11
|Ipswich
|46
|19
|70
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|-17
|61
|13
|Charlton
|46
|-2
|59
|14
|Cambridge Utd
|46
|-18
|58
|15
|Cheltenham
|46
|-14
|56
|16
|Burton Albion
|46
|-16
|53
|17
|Shrewsbury
|46
|-2
|50
|18
|Lincoln City
|46
|-10
|49
|19
|Morecambe
|46
|-31
|42
|20
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|-18
|41
|21
|Gillingham
|46
|-33
|40
|22
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|-28
|37
|23
|Doncaster
|46
|-46
|37
|24
|Crewe
|46
|-44
|32
1.28pm BST
All of the League One half-times are in ... and it’s extremely bad news for Plymouth Argyle, who are three goals down at home against the usurpers of Milton Keynes. They’re also a man down - Jordan Houghton having been sent packing for two bookable offences - and with Wycombe Wanderers winning at Burton Albion, the Chairboys are in position to take the final seat in the play-offs.
- AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Accrington Stanley
- Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Fleetwood Town
- Burton Albion 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers
- Cambridge United 1-1 Cheltenham Town
- Gillingham 0-1 Rotherham United
- Ipswich Town 2-0 Charlton Athletic
- Lincoln City 0-1 Crewe Alexandra
- Morecambe 0-1 Sunderland
- Oxford United 1-0 Doncaster Rovers
- Plymouth Argyle 0-3 MK Dons
- Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Portsmouth
- Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wigan Athletic
1.20pm BST
Preamble
There’s some hot Premier League action coming up, at the traditional time of Saturday 3pm. Hold onto your hats for ...
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
BUT ALSO! BONUS! EXTRA! It’s all about to come down in League One, so we’ll be on top of how things are panning out immediately, if not sooner.
- Can Wigan get the point they need at Shrewsbury to clinch promotion?
- Can Rotherham make sure of going up by beating Gillingham?
- Can MK Dons, certain of a play-off spot, take advantage of any slip-ups by beating Plymouth?
- Which of Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe will make the play-offs?
- Will Gillingham, Fleetwood or Morecambe go down?
Let’s find out!
Comments / 0