Watford 1-2 Burnley, Norwich City relegated from Premier League – as it happened

Watford 1-2 Burnley

Simon Mail was at Vicarage Road to watch a dramatic Burnley comeback. Here’s his report.

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich

Here’s Peter Lansley’s report from Villa Park, where Norwich’s relegation was confirmed.

REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN FOR THE 35th TIME

Full time: Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol They’ve been top since November, all the while extending their lead, and not even that fiasco against Barcelona could derail them. Real Madrid have won all five victories since to clinch the title with four games to spare. They are the worthiest champions.

Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol Carlo Ancelotti is about to become the first manager to win the title in each of the five big European leagues: AC Milan 2003-04, Chelsea 2009-10, PSG 2012-13, Bayern Munich 2016-17 and Real Madrid 2021-22.

Wolves 0-3 Brighton

Here’s Ben Fisher’s report of an emphatic win for Brighton at Molineux.

“Just wondering,” says Joe Pearson. “Will Norwich and Fullham ever face each other again?”

Peep peep! It has finished in our featured games, Real Madrid excepted, and these are the final scores.

Premier League

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-2 Burnley

Wolves 0-3 Brighton

Championship

Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth

Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 5-1 Swansea

GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (Benzema 82)

It’s 4-0 this time. Vinicius finds Benzema, who scores his 42nd goal of the season.

NORWICH RELEGATED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Full time: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich

Norwich are officially down after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings (and Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill at Vicarage Road). Truly, they’ll be back.

Grant Hanley of Norwich City looks dejected as their team were relegated at full-time. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Full time: Wolves 0-3 Brighton

A superb victory for Brighton, who jump to ninth in the table. They are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.

NO GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol

Turns out that Isco goal was disallowed, a fact I should have relayed about five minutes ago. So sue me!

GOAL! Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich (Ings 90+3)

Villa are safe, Norwich are officially relegated.

Full time: Watford 1-2 Burnley

They’ve done it again! Late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill move Burnley above Leeds - and, more importantly, five points ahead of Everton.

GOAL! Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield (Gyokeres 90)

Coventry have got one back.

GOAL! Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace (Zaha 90+2)

The substitute Wilfried Zaha has won it for Palace.

Zaha scores for Palace. Photograph: James Marsh/REX/Shutterstock

GOAL! Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol (Isco 72)

Real Madrid are clinching the title in style.

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich Those Burnley goals means that, if it stays like this, Norwich will be officially relegated today.

GOAL! Nottm Forest 5-1 Swansea (Mighten 84)

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, Tue 3 May, 7pm.

As things stand, Everton are officially, emphatically, undeniably embroiled.

4.47pm BST

Wolves 1-2 Burnley Brownhill took his goal beautifully, threading it into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after a game of head tennis. Then he ran the length of the field to celebrate with the away fans. If it stays like this, Burnley will have taken 10 points from four games since the hugely unpopular decision to sack Sean Dyche.

GOAL! Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Bissouma 86)

Yves Bissouma gets a rare goal, and the Wolves players are all going on a summer holiday.

GOAL! Watford 1-2 Burnley (Brownhill 86)

Josh Brownhill has put Burnley in front! Scenes galore at Vicarage Road!

Brownhill celebrates with McNeil and Cork. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

GOAL! Coventry 0-2 Huddersfield (Anjorin 79 pen)

Tino Anjorin’s penalty has probably sealed victory for Huddersfield.

GOAL! Watford 1-1 Burnley (Cork 83)

A huge goal at Vicarage Road! Charlie Taylor’s gorgeous cross is headed in from close range by the flying Jack Cork. His last goal was in the 2018-19 season!

Here’s more on the news that Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports after 24 tremendous years

Leeds v Manchester City kicks off at 5.30pm , and Scott Murray has all the team news.

GOAL! Blackburn 0-3 Bournemouth (Billing 79)

Whatever Forest can do, Bournemouth can do just as well. Philip Billing gets his second at Ewood Park, where the away side are strolling to victory.

The latest scores in our featured games

Premier League

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-2 Brighton

Championship

Blackburn 0-2 Bournemouth

Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 4-1 Swansea

La Liga

Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)

GOAL! Real Madrid 3-0 Espanyol (Asensio 55)

Another one at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid are having a title party.

GOAL! Nottm Forest 4-1 Swansea (Surridge 69)

A hat-trick from Sam Surridge , the first of his career, seals an excellent victory for Nottingham Forest. They have won nine of the their last 10 league games.

Surridge of Nottingham Forest celebrates. Photograph: Anna Gowthorpe/REX/Shutterstock

Watford 1-0 Burnley Ashley Barnes is denied by a spectacular save from Ben Foster! Barnes was barely five yards out when he met an inswinging corner with a towering header, but Foster somehow pawed it onto the underside of the bar.

GOAL! Blackburn 0-2 Bournemouth (Billing 70)

It looks like Bournemouth will maintain their three-point lead over Forest going into that mighty game on Tuesday; Philip Billing has got their second goal at Ewood Park.

GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Trossard 70)

Brighton have been much the better team at Molineux, and now the scoreline reflects their dominance. Leandro Trossard, who got that stylish winner at Spurs recently, had scored another cracking goal.

Trossard celebrates scoring Brighton’s second goal. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Watford 1-0 Burnley It sounds like Burnley are well on top now, but Roy Hodgson teams are usually pretty good at protecting 1-0 leads. There are just over 20 minutes remaining.

Wolves 0-1 Brighton I think I’m right in saying that Brighton have never finished higher than 13th in the top flight. As things stand they are ninth, and if they hadn’t missed 521 penalties they’d be challenging for the title.

Here’s the Premier League table as things stand

GOAL! Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Eze 60)

Palace are level in the mid-table, where-are-you-holidaying-this-summer clash at St Mary’s. But this game isn’t entirely meaningless, because the goal has been scored by Eberechi Eze; it’s his first since his long injury layoff at the start of the season.

Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 3-1 Swansea (Surridge 52)

Bang bang! Sam Surridge gets his second goal in the space of five minutes to give Forest some breathing space. It sounds like a beauty, curled nonchalantly into the far corner. This is the Championship table as things stand , and don’t forget that Bournemouth play Forest on Tuesday in a potential humdinger.

GOAL! Nottm Forest 2-1 Swansea (Surridge 48)

Forest lead Swansea for the second time at the City Ground. Sam Surridge - once of Swansea, not to mention Bournemouth - had headed them back in front.

And here’s Jonathan Wilson’s colour piece from St James’ Park

This one kicks off at 5pm BST . Barcelona lead 5-1 from the first leg, so Wolfsburg need a minor miracle.

Half time: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol It’s easy to forget that Real haven’t won the league that often in modern time - this will be only their fourth title in the last 14 seasons.

Watford 1-0 Burnley After a poor first-half performance, Burnley have made a fast start to the second. The Watford keeper Ben Foster has just made a fine save from Aaaron Lennon, it says here.

4.05pm BST

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol (Rodrygo 43)

A second goal for Madrid, a second goal for Rodrygo, and the ghost of Raul Tamudo is very quiet today .

Peep peep! It’s half time in our featured games, Real Madrid excepted, and here are the latest scores.

Premier League

Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-1 Brighton

Championship

Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth

Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea

La Liga

Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (Rodrygo 34)

In the 34th minute, Rodrygo moves Real Madrid to the brink of their 35th league title. They only need a draw today to win the league with four games to space.

Rodrygo scores. Photograph: Ángel Martínez/Getty Images

“Hey Rob,” says Rick Harris. “I know those PL games are dull, but howzabout a mention for the demolition job my team Bristol City are doing on Hull at Ashton Gate – 3-0 and cruising!”

While I would love to cover all 579,148 football games currently taking place on planet earth this afternoon, we have to draw the line somewhere. But you can follow all those games with our live scores page .

GOAL! Coventry 0-1 Huddersfield (Toffolo 45)

Bournemouth this, Forest that... Huddersfield are still in contention for automatic promotion as well, and Harry Toffolo has just put them ahead away to Coventry.

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brighton (Mac Allister 42 pen)

Alexis Mac Allister missed a penalty earlier in the game - but he’s scored this time! He went to the same side and, though Jose Sa got a hand on it, it was struck well enough to go through him and into the net.

GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich (Watkins 41)

Ollie Watkins gives the home side the lead against the run of play at Villa Park.

Watkins shoots and scores for Villa Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

The latest scores in our featured games

Premier League

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

Championship

Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth

Coventry 0-0 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea

La Liga

Real Madrid 0-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)

Here’s more on the death of Mino Raiola . This time it has been confirmed by his family.

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Burnley were also awarded a penalty, though the decision was overturned by your friends and mine in Stockley Park.

MISSED PENALTY! Wolves 0-0 Brighton

Brighton have missed another penalty. This time it was Alexis Mac Allister, who hit the post after a handball from Romain Saiss.

“ That ‘83/’84 page - Notts County playing Nottingham Forest and Leicester City in the top division,” swoons Bill Hargreaves. “Money’s ruined the game, I say.”



That was the season when County were involved in one of the stranger incidents in top-flight football. You’re booked, and you, and you, and you.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-1 Swansea (Obafemi 28)

That didn’t take long: the in-form Irish striker Michael Obafemi has equalised for Swansea.

3.28pm BST

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Swansea (Christie 22 og)

Forest have seen Bournemouth’s goal and matched it. It came in strange circumstances: originally Cyrus Christie was sent off for handball, with a penalty awarded for Forest, but it turned out he handled the ball after it had crossed the line. That meant the goal was given and Christie stayed on the pitch.

Breaking news: Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Some very sad news from Italy: the famous agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of just 54. We’ll have more on that story I’m sure.

Mino Raiola has died aged 54. Photograph: Olycom Spa/REX/Shutterstock

GOAL! Blackburn 0-1 Bournemouth (Solanke 21)

An important goal in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Dominic Solanke has put Bournemouth ahead with his 30th goal of an outstanding season.

Watford 1-0 Burnley Kucka’s shot is deflected over by Tarkowski, and then Joao Pedro slaps a volley over from 17 yards. Watford are well on top.

3.15pm BST

The latest scores in our featured games

Premier League

Aston Villa 0-0 Norwich

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 1-0 Burnley

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

Championship

Blackburn 0-0 Bournemouth

Coventry 0-0 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Swansea

La Liga

Real Madrid 0-0 Espanyol (3.15pm)

Watford 1-0 Burnley

It sounds like Burnley haven’t got going at all. This is such an important day for them - but also for Watford, who will give themselves an outside chance of a great escape if they win today. Their run-in is not the worst, especially as it includes Everton at home.

Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace

As things stand, Southampton are ninth in the table. Not quite 1983-84 , but still a phenomenal effort from a team who lost Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard in the summer.

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Romeu 9)

It’s there!

Romeu scores for Southampton. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

GOAL! Watford 1-0 Burnley (Tarkowski og 8)

A great start for Everton! And even for Watford! Juraj Kucka’s shot hit the bar, bounced off James Tarkowski and dribbled into the net. There was nothing Tarkowski could do about that.

Kucka celebrates an own goal scored by Tarkowski. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Watford 0-0 Burnley

If he was in your FPL team, I feel your pain.

Here’s that Sky Sports tribute to Chris Kamara , a loving gesture of comic beauty. It’s the end of an joyful era.

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool

Here’s Louise Taylor’s report on Liverpool’s impressive, efficient victory at St James’ Park.

2.49pm BST

On Sky Sports , Jeff Stelling has just announced that, after 24 years, Chris Kamara will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season . The farewell montage - soundtracked, naturally, by EMF - is magnificent. I’ll post it here as soon as it appears on YouTube or Twotter.

The big Premier League game is at Vicarage Road, where Watford play Burnley. A win for Burnley would move them five points clear of Everton, having played two games more, and significantly increase the chances of the most shocking English top-flight relegation since Spurs in 1976-77.

2.41pm BST

League One 2021-22: in summary

Promoted Wigan (champions), Rotherham.

Playoffs Wycombe v MK Dons, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday.

Relegated Gillingham, Doncaster, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra.

2.39pm BST

Real Madrid v Espanyol team news

Madrid will be champions of Spain for the 35th time if they draw today. It’s in the big anyway, so Carlo Ancelotti has rested a number of players, including Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, with Manchester City in mind.

Nottingham Forest v Swansea team news

Coventry v Huddersfield team news

Blackburn v Bournemouth team news

Cheers Scott, hello everyone . Let’s start with unambiguous team news from our other featured games.

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, there are four 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League coming right up. Rob Smyth will be your guide. Buckle up and enjoy!

2.34pm BST

All of that again ... but in news form.

The final League One standings. Confirmation that Wigan are champions, with Rotherham taking the other automatic promotion spot. MK Dons will face Wycombe in the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs, while Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland contest the other. Plymouth miss out in spectacular fashion. Gillingham, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon have their relegations confirmed, going down with the already doomed Crewe.

2.30pm BST

League One full times

AFC Wimbledon 3-4 Accrington Stanley

Bolton Wanderers 4-2 Fleetwood Town

Burton Albion 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United 2-2 Cheltenham Town

Gillingham 0-2 Rotherham United

Ipswich Town 4-0 Charlton Athletic

Lincoln City 2-1 Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe 0-1 Sunderland

Oxford United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town 0-3 Wigan Athletic

GOAL! Bolton 4-2 Fleetwood (Bodvarsson 90+6). Jon Dadi Bodvarsson batters one in from the edge of the box for the hosts, but unless Gillingham find two goals in injury time against Rotherham, Fleetwood are staying up nonetheless.

2.23pm BST

Liverpool have won 1-0 at Newcastle thanks to a first-half Naby Keita goal. Will Unwin has all the details.

2.20pm BST

GOAL! Gillingham 0-2 Rotherham (Kelly 89). Georgie Kelly sidefoots powerfully into the top right! Rotherham are going up ... and Gillingham are going down.

2.19pm BST

GOAL! Burton 1-2 Wycombe (Obita 85). Jordan Obita taps in a sitter, and any worries Wycombe had of losing the fourth play-off spot are gone!

2.15pm BST

GOAL! Bolton 3-2 Fleetwood (Charles 86). Ah but hold on! Dion Charles scores an absurd looper from long distance to give Bolton the lead again. Should Gillingham find an equaliser against Rotherham - and they’ve not been threatening - they’ll pip Fleetwood by a point!

2.11pm BST

GOAL! Bolton 2-2 Fleetwood (Garner 79). Joe Garner levels for Fleetwood, and they’ve now got a one-point cushion over 21st-placed Gillingham, who are losing at home to upwardly mobile Rotherham and have significantly worse goal difference. The Gills are all but doomed.

2.09pm BST

GOAL! Plymouth Argyle 0-5 MK Dons (Twine 77). It’s four for Scott Twine, who sends a long-range pearler off the left-hand post and in. This is a rout now, and any hope of Argyle staying up on goal difference, should Burton complete a comeback win over Wycombe, is pretty much kaput now.

2.08pm BST

GOAL! Burton 1-1 Wycombe (Ahadme 72). A potentially big goal here. Gassan Ahadme levels things up for Burton. Should the home side get another couple of goals, they could throw Plymouth a lifeline. Goal difference could be the difference, but Argyle need to stem the bleeding against the MK Dons.

2.04pm BST

Premier League teams

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Iroegbunam, Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho, Watkins.

Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Olsen, Chukwuemeka.

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Williams, Byram, Normann, McLean, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Gibson, Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Sorensen, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, Long.

Subs: Lyanco, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Stuart Armstrong, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Gallagher, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Zaha, Hughes, Benteke, Edouard.

Watford: Foster, Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Dennis.

Subs: Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, King, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Bachmann, Kalu, Kayembe.

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Lennon, Weghorst, Rodriguez.

Subs: Lowton, Barnes, Hennessey, Stephens, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Thomas, Costelloe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Silva, Hwang.

Subs: Marcal, Pedro Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Jonny, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Gomes, Cundle.

Brighton and Hove Albion: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Trossard, Mwepu, Caicedo, Bissouma, March, Mac Allister, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Gross, Lallana, Alzate, Steele, Duffy, Ferguson.

GOAL! Oxford United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers (Martin 67). Doncaster would have to win by the odd goal in 30 to stay up. Josh Martin fires the starting gun. A goal a minute, and then hope for a big chunk of injury time.

1.56pm BST

GOAL! Shrewsbury Towm 0-3 Wigan Athletic (Keane 65). Will Keane deftly heads a right-wing free kick home, and the League One title is Wigan’s for sure now.

1.55pm BST

GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 3-4 Accrington Stanley (Rudoni 66). Come on, it’s still a pipe dream ... but at least Wimbledon are going down in style!

1.54pm BST

GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-4 Accrington Stanley (O’Sullivan 63). Any sliver of hope is gone for Wimbledon now. Let’s face it, it was a pipe dream.

1.53pm BST

GOAL! Plymouth Argyle 0-4 MK Dons (Twine 60). Scott Twine completes his second hat-trick of the season, converting a right-wing cross with a cute backflick into the bottom left from six yards. A dreadful way for Plymouth to miss out on the play-offs.

Goal celebrations for Scott Twine of Milton Keynes Dons. Photograph: Phil Mingo/PPAUK/REX/Shutterstock

GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 2-3 Accrington Stanley (Rudoni 56). Make that seven! Jack Rudoni glances in a header, and no it’s not going to happen.

1.47pm BST

GOAL! AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Accrington Stanley (Assal 56). Ayoub Assal trundles one in from close range, off the left-hand post, and it’s a sliver of respectability for Wimbledon, who will be playing Fourth Division football next season unless they find another eight goals.

GOAL! Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Fleetwood Town (John 53). Declan John whistles one into the bottom left to give Bolton the lead. Fleetwood are still safe as things stand, but should Gillingham find an equaliser against Rotherham, they’ll slip into the bottom four.

GOAL! Shrewsbury Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic (Keane 50 pen). Max Power takes a shot from the edge of the box. It’s blocked by a hand, and the referee points to the spot. Will Keane steps up and fires the penalty into the top left. Wigan are so close to the title now!

Will Keane celebrates scoring Wigan Athletic’s second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA

... so this is how things stand at the minute. Wigan will be promoted as League One champions, with Rotherham bagging the other automatic promotion spot. MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe will be in the play-offs; potential for a Wednesday-Sunderland semi-final showdown there, with all its faded 1930s glamour. Gillingham, Wimbledon and Doncaster will be going down with Crewe, Morecambe and Fleetwood breathing a sigh of relief.

1.28pm BST

All of the League One half-times are in ... and it’s extremely bad news for Plymouth Argyle, who are three goals down at home against the usurpers of Milton Keynes. They’re also a man down - Jordan Houghton having been sent packing for two bookable offences - and with Wycombe Wanderers winning at Burton Albion, the Chairboys are in position to take the final seat in the play-offs.

AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Accrington Stanley

Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Fleetwood Town

Burton Albion 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Gillingham 0-1 Rotherham United

Ipswich Town 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Lincoln City 0-1 Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe 0-1 Sunderland

Oxford United 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Plymouth Argyle 0-3 MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wigan Athletic

Preamble

There’s some hot Premier League action coming up, at the traditional time of Saturday 3pm. Hold onto your hats for ...

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

BUT ALSO! BONUS! EXTRA! It’s all about to come down in League One, so we’ll be on top of how things are panning out immediately, if not sooner.

Can Wigan get the point they need at Shrewsbury to clinch promotion?

Can Rotherham make sure of going up by beating Gillingham?

Can MK Dons, certain of a play-off spot, take advantage of any slip-ups by beating Plymouth?

Which of Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe will make the play-offs?

Will Gillingham, Fleetwood or Morecambe go down?

Let’s find out!