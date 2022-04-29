ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sustainable Investment Pathways: Playbook

World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sustainable Investment Pathways (SIP) playbook has been produced by the Sustainable Development Investment Partnership (SDIP). It serves as a guide for replicating and expanding the SIP initiative as part of the overarching goal of moving capital at...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

XPO takes layered approach to supply chain sustainability

Over the past few years, climate change has become a top priority for governments and citizens around the globe. This growing interest has helped push sustainability efforts into the spotlight for virtually all industries, including transportation and logistics. Companies across the industry will need to start considering their carbon footprint as new regulations come down and consumers start voting with their dollars.
INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Data, optimization key to eco-friendly supply chain, experts say

Data and optimization can improve efficiencies in supply chains, save shippers money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to logistics experts who shared insights on Friday in honor of National Supply Chain Day. “In transportation, it’s one of those rare industries where going green and being more sustainable is a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Development#Investment#Playbook#Sip#Multistakeholder
hackernoon.com

RichQUACK Launches Earthling Incubator Program for Eco-friendly Projects

RichQuack has announced the Earthling token as its first incubated project and will launch its IDO on the RichQUACK Launchpad. The platform will first assist farmers interested in forestry projects, with the goal of expanding its range of eco-initiatives in the future. Earthling enables people, families, and companies to play an active role in environment restoration by allowing them to acquire carbon credits. The free market could help to reduce the level of global carbon emissions. Putting a price on carbon, in the form of a voluntary credit, aids in changing people's behavior.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

The real fight for LGBTQ+ equality may lay in software

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As our world becomes more digital, the impact of bad software becomes more visceral. Whether it’s a locked phone, a locked bank account, or a loved one being locked out of their work, school, or even country–unintentional biases in software are having real-world impacts.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

'Open' technology can tackle the world's biggest problems - here's what's holding it back

Open source approaches to technologies can help governments more efficiently develop tailored solutions to big and urgent challenges. Implementing digital public goods (DPGs) to leverage digital public infrastructure (DPI) can provide crucial interventions for emergencies and development. DPI and DPGs, when combined with community engagement and accountable governance, form Open...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
pymnts

B2B Cross-Border Tech Platform Geniemode Raises $28M in Series B

B2B cross-border tech program Geniemode has raised $28 million in a Series B round, which it will use to expand further into international markets and strengthen its supplier base in India and Southeast Asia. According to a Business Standard report Thursday (April 28), the funding will also be used to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Integrated Payments Gives Beauty and Wellness Businesses a Smart Digital Makeover

The beauty and wellness industry has been one of the most affected by the accelerated digital transformation accompanying the pandemic. Even as consumers return to spas, health clubs, salons and other in-person beauty and wellness services, concerns still made concessions such as contactless payments essential. What began with efforts to address health and safety concerns has now evolved into easier and more convenient options for customers that also give merchants added insights and smarter marketing solutions.
SKIN CARE
Sourcing Journal

Cone Denim Parent Details ‘Ten Threads of Sustainability’ Progress

Click here to read the full article. Elevate Textiles, parent of Cone Denim, American & Efird and Burlington fabrics, released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing recent actions to advance its commitments and updates to the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. Within the report, Elevate outlined progress on its “Ten Threads of Sustainability,” an internal program with a focus on driving sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Ten Threads guides sustainable decision-making throughout Elevate and supports the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. “We continue to drive meaningful actions across our brands and operations,” Sim Skinner, president and CEO...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Onion Global Launches B2B Product Sourcing Service Platform

Chinese lifestyle brand platform Onion Global has launched “Hoomuch,” a service platform that provides tools and business support for B2B customers. “As part of Onion Global’s Supply-to-Business (STB) strategy, the launch of Hoomuch underscores its commitment to expanding its B2B customer base by offering an integrated service solution for product sourcing, product supply, and brand management services,” the company said in a Friday (April 29) news release.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pitch deck pro tips from a leading Silicon Valley venture capitalist

Constructing pitch decks is part art and part science. And they’re always a work in progress. Each week on TechCrunch Live, a founder and investor present an early pitch deck that won significant capital investment. The events are free to join, and after looking at the pitch deck, startup founders can practice their pitch with the investor and founder.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

'Agile governance' could redesign policy on data protection. Here's why that matters

Technology regulation is evolving rapidly but remains fragmented across national and regional divides. Agile governance can potentially address the issue by creating a nimbler and more adaptive approach to regulation. But we need to overcome the constraints that agile governance faces in real-world settings to embrace this form of policymaking.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com slashes rewards to ‘ensure long-term sustainability’

The changes include a reduction in cashback, a monthly cap on the cashback receivable, and a phasing out of CRO staking rewards. The firm also recently changed its Crypto Earn program by cutting staking rewards. The community has expressed disappointment over the changes, with many social media users signaling their...
MARKETS
WWD

Beauty Brands Team Up in Shared Sustainability Efforts

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — “#WeAreAllies” declared skin care brand Ren in a groundbreaking campaign last year. Ren teamed with competitors Biossance, Caudalie, Herbivore and Youth to the People, which jointly made sustainability pledges as part of the campaign. It was the first time a group of beauty brands had worked together to communicate their sustainability credentials to consumers, and marked a U-turn in corporate mind-sets. Today, it is just one of many sustainability partnership initiatives that has emerged involving beauty companies large and small.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule...
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Restaurant Robotics Companies Face Learning Curve Bringing Tech to Market

Restaurants continue to face a challenging labor environment with no clear end in sight. Rising wages can be difficult for many eateries to afford, especially when combined with soaring inflation putting additional pressure on the industry’s already notoriously narrow margins. As such, demand is rising for automated solutions that mitigate restaurants’ labor needs.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy