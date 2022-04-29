Sustainable Investment Pathways: Playbook

Click here to read the full article. Elevate Textiles, parent of Cone Denim, American & Efird and Burlington fabrics, released its 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing recent actions to advance its commitments and updates to the company’s 2025 sustainability goals.
Within the report, Elevate outlined progress on its “Ten Threads of Sustainability,” an internal program with a focus on driving sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Ten Threads guides sustainable decision-making throughout Elevate and supports the company’s 2025 sustainability goals.
“We continue to drive meaningful actions across our brands and operations,” Sim Skinner, president and CEO...
Comments / 0