Myrtle Beach, SC

GMC Weekend - Apr. 30, 2022

By Simon Williams
wpde.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A fire leaving the Myrtle...

wpde.com

WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina, early Sunday left at least nine people injured, authorities said. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days. The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Victim identified after deadly boat crash on Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Saturday evening in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River. According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, 40-year-old Jesse Rosser of Conway died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area north of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
#Gmc#Marion Co#Atv
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

