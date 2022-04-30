Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Southern Ohio ESC receives ‘high performing’ designation
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 17.78% in 2022.
Record-Herald
Lady Lions fall to Cavs in home opener
The Washington Lady Lions hosted the Lady Cavaliers of Chillicothe on Saturday, Nov. 26 for their first home and conference game of the season. The first quarter was very tight, with Chillicothe holding on to a 14-13 lead at the end of one. The second quarter was a different story,...
Record-Herald
Christmas in downtown WCH
A large crowd was on hand for Sunday’s 2022 Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House, organized by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Terry J. Summers served as the grand marshal of the parade and there was even an appearance by Santa Claus, himself. A large crowd was...
Record-Herald
Girls basketball update
The Frontier Athletic Conference began play Saturday, Nov. 26 with three girls’ basketball games. At Miami Trace High School, the Lady Panthers hosted McClain. Miami Trace won that game, 40-32. Miami Trace is now 2-2 overall. McClain has a record of 0-3. The Lady Lions of Washington High School...
