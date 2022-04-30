ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETS - An Opportunity for Current 5th Graders

 4 days ago

Do you want your student to have a chance at getting money to pay for college?. Do you want your...

AKRON, Ohio – South Russell resident Carter Kilby is graduating from the University of Akron this weekend — two weeks before he graduates from Chagrin Falls High School. Kilby, 18, is about to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems without having to take academic classes at his high school thanks to Ohio’s College Credit Plus program. The program allows students in grades 7-12 to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking courses from Ohio colleges or universities at no cost or limited cost. The program has saved Ohio families approximately $883 million in tuition, according to the program website.
