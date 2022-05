The documentary, "Hello, Bookstore," follows a four-decade-old independent bookshop in Lenox, Massachusetts, and its owner Matthew Tannenbaum as the seller's community comes to its aid during the pandemic. Tannenbaum and director A.B. Zax join us to talk about the film, and we take calls from listeners about their own local bookstores.

