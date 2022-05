Connor McNally struck out 12, walked four and gave up two hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead Wayne Valley to a 6-2 win over Paterson Eastside, in Wayne. Paterson Eastside (4-8-1) took a 2-0 lead after scoring twice in the opening innings, but Wayne Valley (7-5) tied the game with two runs in the third inning before adding on two more runs in the fourth.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO