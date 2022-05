Onboarding can seem like a daunting process for employees and employers alike. Preparing ahead of time can help to smooth out the entire procedure. Successful onboarding isn’t only important because it makes new team members feel welcome. It also encourages them to stay with you for longer. Company loyalty starts from the beginning, and efficient onboarding is the perfect way to get off the right foot. Listed below are our four top tips on building the best possible onboarding process. They are easy to implement but can significantly affect how you operate. If you need some inspiration, keep reading!

