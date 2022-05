Wichita State hits the road for one final midweek game away from Eck Stadium, making the short trip north to Manhattan for a Tuesday night matchup with Kansas State. The Shockers are coming off a series win on the road at Memphis over the weekend, winning Saturday and Sunday after dropping the opener on Friday night. Saturday's victory snapped a school-record 11-game losing streak dating back to April 12.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO