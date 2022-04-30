ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

79-Year-Old Woman Found After Going Missing From DC Hospital

NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Police say Mildred Smith has been found safe. D.C. police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Mildred Smith was last seen about...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

NBC Washington

17-Year-Old Dies After Brandywine Crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Wednesday after police say the teen tried to pass other drivers, a sheriff’s deputy activated his emergency equipment and the teen lost control. Christopher Sosa, of Accokeek, was killed, Prince George's County police said Friday. The single-vehicle crash...
BRANDYWINE, MD
NBC Washington

Have You Seen Her? 12-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing from Sterling

A 12-year-old girl went missing from her Sterling, Virginia, home Tuesday, and Loudoun County authorities are asking for the public's help finding her. Karen Orellana is described as being 4’ 5” tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and was carrying a green backpack, the Loundoun County Sheriff's Office said.
STERLING, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
NBC Washington

Victims Held at Gunpoint, Taken to ATM After Entering Wrong Rideshare Vehicle in NW DC

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who held up people at gunpoint and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM on Sunday in Northwest D.C. D.C. police said an unspecified number of victims entered a white Dodge Charger with no front license plate at around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW thinking it was a rideshare. During the ride, the “suspects produced a handgun and locked the doors of the vehicle.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

Final Day of Mississippi Fest Canceled After Fatal Shooting

A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WTKR News 3

One dead, one injured following Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was found dead following a shooting around midnight Tuesday, May 4, 2022. The Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots being fired in the 2200 block of E. Washington Street at approximately 12:05 a.m.
NBC Washington

Man Shot, Killed in Prince George's County Park Near Elementary School

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in a Prince George’s County park next to an elementary school, authorities said. The Prince George's County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police said the shooting occurred in the 9900 block of Rosaryville Road in Holloway Estates Park at around 8:15 p.m. The park is located next to Rosaryville Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Officers Shot Man in Greenbelt After Welfare Call Request

Two police officers shot and wounded a man Monday morning in Greenbelt, Maryland, after the department received a request to check on his welfare, officials say. The man, a 46-year-old, was taken to a hospital. Authorities said he was in stable, non-critical condition. Greenbelt officers responded to the unit block...
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Northwest DC

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle overnight in D.C., police said. Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the pedestrian-involved crash at Florida Avenue NW and N. Capitol Street. The victim died from his injuries. More information about the victim and the crash were not...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
NBC News

Two boys, 9 and 13, on life support after mom allegedly shoots them

Two Pennsylvania boys were on life support Monday after their mother shot them in the head while they were in bed at home in a wealthy Philadelphia suburb, authorities said Monday. The boys, ages 9 and 13, will remain hospitalized until their organs can be donated, a spokesman for the...
NBC Washington

After Being Shot, Juvenile Runs for Help in Northeast DC

Police say a juvenile was shot Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C. The shooting happened in the area of Florida Avenue and 5th Street NE. The victim ran to the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway NE, near the KIPP DC College Preparatory school, where he got help and was taken to a local hospital.
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...

