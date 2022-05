An orchard oriole pays a visit to Tim Stuchlik’s hummingbird feeder in search of refreshment. “Several other males joined in, but there was no sign of any of the brightly colored yellow females with their group,” said Tim. “To satisfy them, I put out a cut orange and an orange suet cake, but neither tickled their fancy like the hummingbird sugar water. Hopefully, they'll stick around and come on back for a taste of orange soon.”

