Houston, TX

Investigation into Fatal Crash at 12000 North Freeway

houstontx.gov
 3 days ago

April 29, 2022 - Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 12000 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday (April 28). The identity...

www.houstontx.gov

