You no longer need to try to mash potato chips on top of your burger. Kraft Heinz (KHC) is out with Heinz Dip & Crunch. The company announced the two-in-one dipping package on Tuesday. It's got a new Heinz sauce on one side and "salty potato crunchers" on the other side. The product was tested earlier this year at select Jack in the Box restaurants on the West Coast. Now, the product is set to roll out at major retailers, including Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), as well as at regional grocers Giant and Meijer, with a suggested retail price of $2.49.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO